हैदराबाद vs दिल्ली थोड़ी देर में:सनराइजर्स में प्रियम की जगह अभिषेक खेल सकते हैं; दिल्ली जीती तो प्ले-ऑफ पक्का

दुबई8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मैच से पहले प्रैक्टिस के दौरान दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के कप्तान श्रेयस अय्यर और ऋषभ पंत।

IPL के 13वें सीजन का 47वां मैच सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद (SRH) और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (DC) के बीच थोड़ी देर में दुबई में खेला जाएगा। हैदराबाद के लिए यह मैच करो या मरो जैसा है। टीम में प्रियम गर्ग की जगह अभिषेक शर्मा को मौका मिल सकता है। वहीं, दिल्ली इस मैच को जीतकर प्ले-ऑफ में अपनी जगह पक्की करना चाहेगी।

लगातार 2 मैच हार चुकी दिल्ली
दिल्ली ने टूर्नामेंट में अब तक 11 में से 7 मैच जीते और 4 हारे हैं। पॉइंट्स टेबल में वह दूसरे स्थान पर है। ऐसे में उसे प्ले-ऑफ में पहुंचने के लिए बचे हुए 3 मैचों में एक जीत की दरकार है। लेकिन, पिछले दो मुकाबलों में उसे कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स और किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के हाथों हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। दिल्ली के कप्तान श्रेयस अय्यर इस मैच को जीतकर प्ले-ऑफ के इंतजार को खत्म करना चाहेंगे।

हैदराबाद के लिए करो या मरो का मुकाबला
हैदराबाद के लिए यह मुकाबला करो या मरो का मुकाबला है। टीम ने सीजन में अब तक 11 में से सिर्फ 4 मैच जीते हैं और 8 पॉइंट्स के साथ 7वें स्थान पर है। ऐसे में उसे प्ले-ऑफ में पहुंचने के लिए अपने बचे तीनों मैच जीतने होंगे। इसके बाद भी उसे बाकी टीमों के नतीजों पर निर्भर रहना होगा।

पिछले मुकाबले में हैदराबाद ने दिल्ली को हराया था
सीजन के 11वें मुकाबले में हैदराबाद ने दिल्ली को 15 रन से हराया था। अबु धाबी में खेले गए मुकाबले में हैदराबाद ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए दिल्ली को 163 रन का टारगेट दिया था। जवाब में दिल्ली 7 विकेट पर 147 रन ही बना पाई थी।

शिखर के नाम सीजन में 2 शतक
दिल्ली के ओपनर शिखर धवन सीजन में 2 शतक लगा चुके हैं। उन्होंने अब तक कुल 471 रन बनाए हैं। शिखर IPL में सबसे ज्यादा 39 फिफ्टी लगाने वाले भारतीय भी हैं। रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु के कप्तान विराट कोहली भी लीग में 39 फिफ्टी लगा चुके हैं। सबसे ज्यादा फिफ्टी लगाने का रिकॉर्ड हैदराबाद के कप्तान डेविड वॉर्नर (46) के नाम है। धवन के अलावा कप्तान श्रेयस अय्यर ने अपनी टीम के लिए सबसे ज्यादा 382 रन बनाए हैं।

वॉर्नर-बेयरस्टो हैदराबाद के टॉप स्कोरर
हैदराबाद के लिए वॉर्नर और जॉनी बेयरस्टो ने सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाए हैं। वॉर्नर ने सीजन में अब तक 370 और बेयरस्टो ने 345 रन बनाए हैं। इसके अलावा मनीष पांडे 310 रन के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर हैं।

रबाडा के पास पर्पल कैप
दिल्ली के कगिसो रबाडा ने सीजन में अब तक 23 विकेट लेकर पर्पल कैप पर कब्जा किया हुआ है। उन्हीं की टीम के एनरिच नोर्तजे 14 विकेट लेकर दिल्ली की ओर से सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने वाले दूसरे गेंदबाज हैं।

राशिद और नटराजन से उम्मीदें
हैदराबाद को गेंदबाजी में राशिद खान और टी नटराजन से काफी उम्मीदें होंगी। राशिद ने सीजन में अब तक कुल 14 विकेट लिए हैं। वहीं, नटराजन के नाम 11 विकेट हैं। इसके बाद खलील अहमद का नंबर आता है, जिन्होंने सीजन में अब तक कुल 8 विकेट लिए हैं।

दोनों टीमों के सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी
हैदराबाद के सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी डेविड वॉर्नर हैं। उन्हें फ्रेंचाइजी सीजन का 12.50 करोड़ रुपए देगी। इसके बाद टीम के दूसरे महंगे खिलाड़ी मनीष पांडे (11 करोड़) हैं। वहीं, दिल्ली में ऋषभ पंत 15 करोड़ और शिमरॉन हेटमायर 7.75 करोड़ रुपए कीमत के साथ सबसे महंगे प्लेयर हैं।

पिच रिपोर्ट
दुबई में पिच से बल्लेबाजों को मदद मिल सकती है। स्लो विकेट होने के कारण स्पिनर्स को भी काफी मदद मिल सकती है। टॉस जीतने वाली टीम पहले बल्लेबाजी करना पसंद करेगी। यहां इस आईपीएल से पहले हुए पिछले 61 टी-20 में पहले बल्लेबाजी वाली टीम की जीत का सक्सेस रेट 55.74% रहा है।

  • इस मैदान पर हुए कुल टी-20: 61
  • पहले बल्लेबाजी करने वाली टीम जीती: 34
  • पहले गेंदबाजी करने वाली टीम जीती: 26
  • पहली पारी में टीम का औसत स्कोर: 144
  • दूसरी पारी में टीम का औसत स्कोर: 122

हैदराबाद ने 2 बार खिताब जीता
हैदराबाद ने अब तक तीन बार फाइनल (2009, 2016, 2018) खेला है। जिसमें उसे 2 बार (2009, 2016) जीत मिली और एक बार (2018) हार का सामना करना पड़ा। वहीं, दिल्ली अकेली ऐसी टीम है, जो अब तक फाइनल नहीं खेल सकी। हालांकि, दिल्ली टूर्नामेंट के शुरुआती दो सीजन (2008, 2009) में सेमीफाइनल तक पहुंची थी।

IPL में हैदराबाद का सक्सेस रेट दिल्ली से ज्यादा
लीग में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद का सक्सेस रेट 52.52% है। हैदराबाद ने अब तक कुल 119 मैच खेले हैं, जिनमें उसने 62 मैच जीते और 57 हारे हैं। वहीं, दिल्ली का सक्सेस रेट 44.89% है। दिल्ली ने अब तक कुल 188 मैच खेले हैं, जिनमें उसने 83 जीते और 103 हारे हैं। 2 मैच बेनतीजा रहे।

