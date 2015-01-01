पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्वालिफायर-2 में हैदराबाद की हार:विलियम्सन ने कहा- फाइनल में नहीं पहुंचना शर्मनाक; वॉर्नर बोले- कैच ड्रॉप कर मैच नहीं जीत सकते

दुबईएक घंटा पहले
विलियम्सन ने सीजन के 12 मैचों में 317 रन और वॉर्नर ने 16 मैचों में 548 रन बनाए।

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के केन विलियम्सन ने कहा है कि उनकी टीम का फाइनल में नहीं पहुंच पाना शर्मनाक है। उन्होंने कहा कि दूसरी पारी में हमारे बल्लेबाजों को रिस्क लेने की जरूरत थी। हमारी शुरुआत अच्छी नहीं रही, फिर भी हमने कुछ अच्छे पार्टनरशिप किए। उस वक्त भी हमारे पास जीतने का मौका था। लेकिन हम मौके को भुना नहीं सके।

वहीं हैदराबाद के कप्तान डेविड वॉर्नर ने कहा कि हमने फील्डिंग में कैच ड्रॉप किए। जिस वजह से यह मैच गंवाना पड़ा।

फाइनल में नहीं पहुंचना शर्मनाक

विलियम्सन ने मैच के बाद प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा, 'हम फाइनल में नहीं पहुंच सके। लेकिन अंतिम तीन हफ्ते में हमारी टीम ने जिस तरह का खेल दिखाया, उस पर सभी को गर्व होना चाहिए। हमने कई बार कम अंतर से मैच गंवाए। शायद फील्ड पर हम अपना बेस्ट गेम नहीं दिखा सके। टूर्नामेंट में सभी टीमें अच्छी हैं और सबने एक दूसरे को टूर्नामेंट में हराया है। लेकिन टूर्नामेंट को जीतने के लिए आपको अपना टॉप गेम दिखाना होता है।'

प्रियम गर्ग और अब्दुल समद शानदार प्लेयर

विलियम्सन ने प्रियम गर्ग को ओपनिंग के लिए भेजे जाने के फैसले का भी समर्थन किया। उन्होंने कहा, 'प्रियम काफी टैलेंटेड हैं। प्रैक्टिस करते वक्त वह बहुत ही अच्छे शॉट्स लगाते हैं। वह निश्चित ही भविष्य के आने वाले बेहतरीन बल्लेबाज हैं।' विलियम्सन ने अब्दुल समद की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि मैच के अंतिम ओवर्स में उन्होंने बेहतरीन शॉट्स लगाए और मैच में हमें वापस ले आए। लेकिन उन्हें थोड़ी देर और टिकना चाहिए था।

विलियम्सन ने कहा कि यह सीजन हमारे लिए अच्छा रहा। युवा और अनुभवी खिलाड़ियों से बनी यह टीम आने वाले सीजन में जरूर अच्छा प्रदर्शन करेगी।

फील्डिंग की वजह से मैच हारे

वहीं, हैदराबाद के कप्तान वॉर्नर ने कहा कि टीम फील्डिंग में अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं कर सकी। वॉर्नर ने कहा, 'शुरुआत में किसी भी टीम ने हमें चांस नहीं दिया। सब मुंबई, दिल्ली और बेंगलुरु की बात कर रहे थे। लेकिन हमने वापसी की और मुझे इस बात का गर्व है। टी नटराजन, राशिद खान और मनीष पांडे ने पूरे सीजन में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया।'

हैदराबाद टीम पर गर्व

वॉर्नर ने कहा, 'सीजन के दूसरे हाफ में हमने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। कैच ड्रॉप कर और फील्डिंग में लचर प्रदर्शन कर आप टूर्नामेंट नहीं जीत सकते। कुछ अहम खिलाड़ी चोटिल होकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गए। लेकिन मुझे गर्व है कि हम टूर्नामेंट में इतना आगे आए और प्ले-ऑफ में पहुंचे।'

क्वालिफायर-2 में दिल्ली ने हराया

सीजन के दूसरे क्वालिफायर में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद को 17 रन से हरा दिया। इसी के साथ दिल्ली ने पहली बार लीग के फाइनल में जगह बनाई। जहां 10 नवंबर को उसका मुकाबला डिफेंडिंग चैम्पियन मुंबई से होगा।

