फोटोज में IPL का रोमांच:वॉर्नर-साहा ने की चौके-छक्कों की बारिश, हैदराबाद दूसरी बार 10 विकेट से जीता

शारजाह29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के कप्तान डेविड वॉर्नर और ऋद्धिमान साहा ने अपने दम पर टीम को प्ले-ऑफ में पहुंचाया।

IPL के आखिरी लीग मैच में मंगलवार को सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने मुंबई इंडियंस को 10 विकेट से हराकर प्ले-ऑफ में अपनी जगह बनाई। लीग के इतिहास में हैदराबाद दूसरी बार 10 विकेट से जीता है। इससे पहले उसने 2016 में गुजरात लायंस को 10 विकेट से हराया था।

वहीं, कप्तान डेविड वॉर्नर और ऋद्धिमान साहा ने मिलकर अपनी टीम को जीत दिलाई। दोनों ने मुंबई के गेंदबाजों की जमकर धुनाई की और 17 चौके, 2 छक्कों की मदद से 17 बॉल बाकी रहते ही मैच जीत लिया।

चोट की वजह से 4 मैच के बाद वापसी करने वाले मुंबई के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा सिर्फ 4 रन ही बना सके।
क्विंटन डिकॉक को अच्छा स्टार्ट मिला, लेकिन वह भी बड़ी पारी नहीं खेल पाए और 25 रन बनाकर आउट हुए।
सूर्यकुमार यादव ने 29 बॉल पर 35 रन बनाए। उन्होंने लगातार तीसरे सीजन में 400+ स्कोर बनाया।
ईशान किशन ने भी 33 रन की अहम पारी खेली।
किशन को संदीप शर्मा ने बोल्ड किया।
संदीप ने 4 ओवर में 34 रन देकर 3 विकेट लिए। उन्होंने जहीर खान के पावर-प्ले में सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने का रिकॉर्ड भी तोड़ा।
शाहबाज नदीम ने 4 ओवर में 19 रन देकर 2 विकेट लिए। उन्हें मैन ऑफ द मैच भी चुना गया।
डेविड वॉर्नर ने IPL में रिकॉर्ड 48वीं फिफ्टी लगाई। वे लीग में सबसे ज्यादा फिफ्टी लगाने वाले बल्लेबाज हैं।
ऋद्धिमान साहा ने सीजन की दूसरी और लीग में अपनी 8वीं फिफ्टी लगाई।
जीत के बाद खुश नजर आया सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद का खेमा।
हार के बाद निराश मुंबई इंडियंस का डगआउट।
हैदराबाद के प्ले-ऑफ में पहुंचने के बाद उसके फैंस के चेहरों पर खुशी नजर आई।
रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड स्पोर्ट्स के कंसल्टेंट सुंदर रमन गेस्ट के साथ।
