वेलोसिटी vs सुपरनोवाज मैच LIVE:वेलोसिटी की कप्तान मिताली ने टॉस जीता, पहले बॉलिंग का फैसला किया

4 मिनट पहले
वुमन्स टी-20 चैलेंज यानि महिलाओं के IPL में सुपरनोवाज और वेलोसिटी के बीच शारजाह में ओपनिंग मैच खेला जा रहा है। वेलोसिटी की कप्तान मिताली राज ने टॉस जीतकर बॉलिंग का फैसला किया। डिफेंडिंग चैम्पियन सुपरनोवाज के पास लीग में और वेलोसिटी के खिलाफ जीत की हैट्रिक लगाने का मौका है। पिछली बार सुपरनोवाज ने फाइनल में वेलोसिटी को 4 विकेट से हराया था। उससे पिछला मैच भी दोनों ही टीम के बीच हुआ था, जो सुपरनोवाज ने 12 रन से जीता था।

दोनों खिताब सुपरनोवाज ने जीते
हरमनप्रीत की टीम सुपरनोवाज ने पिछले दोनों सीजन (2018, 2019) अपने नाम किए थे। पिछले सीजन में हरमन खुद टूर्नामेंट के सबसे सफल बल्लेबाजों में शामिल थीं। तीन मैचों में उनके बल्ले से दो अर्धशतक निकले थे। वहीं, वेलोसिटी पिछले सीजन में फाइनल में पहुंची थी।

सुपरनोवाज में रोड्रिग्स और हरमनप्रीत टॉप स्कोरर
सुपरनोवाज के लिए सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने के मामले में जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स पहले और कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर दूसरे नंबर पर हैं। रोड्रिग्स ने 3 मैच में सबसे ज्यादा 123 रन बनाए हैं। वहीं, हरमनप्रीत ने 3 मैच में 98 रन बनाए हैं।

अनुजा और राधा टॉप विकेट टेकर
मिताली राज की कप्तानी वाली सुपरनोवाज के लिए सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने के मामले में अनुजा पाटिल और राधा यादव 3-3 विकेट के साथ पहले नंबर पर हैं। वहीं, पूनम यादव 2 विकेट के साथ दूसरे नंबर पर हैं।

वेलोसिटी में वाइट और मिताली टॉप रन स्कोरर
वेलोसिटी में डेनिले वाइट ने अपनी टीम के लिए 3 मैच में सबसे ज्यादा 89 रन बनाए हैं। इसके बाद कप्तान मिलाती राज का नंबर आता है, जिन्होंने 3 मैच में 69 रन बनाए हैं। वहीं, शेफाली वर्मा 3 मैच में 47 रन बनाकर तीसरे स्थान पर हैं।

केर और शिखा टॉप विकेट टेकर
वेलोसिटी में सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने के मामले में एमीलिया केर पहले और शिखा पांडे दूसरे स्थान पर हैं। केर ने 3 मैच में 6 बल्लेबाजों को आउट किया। वहीं, शिखा ने 3 मैचों में 2 विकेट अपने नाम किए हैं।

पिच रिपोर्ट

शारजाह में पिच से बल्लेबाजों को मदद मिल सकती है। यहां स्लो विकेट होने के कारण स्पिनर्स को भी काफी मदद मिलेगी। टॉस जीतने वाली टीम पहले बल्लेबाजी करना पसंद करेगी। IPL 2020 से पहले यहां हुए 13 टी-20 में पहले बल्लेबाजी वाली टीम की जीत का सक्सेस रेट 69% रहा है।

  • IPL के इस सीजन से पहले इस मैदान पर हुए टी-20: 13
  • पहले बल्लेबाजी करने वाली टीम जीती: 9
  • पहले गेंदबाजी करने वाली टीम जीती: 4
  • पहली पारी में टीम का औसत स्कोर: 149
  • दूसरी पारी में टीम का औसत स्कोर: 131
