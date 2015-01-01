पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

RCB Vs SRH:बेंगलुरु-हैदराबाद मैच में 8 कप्तान या पूर्व कप्तान खेले; इनमें अंडर-19 के प्रियम गर्ग सबसे युवा

IPL-13 में शुक्रवार को रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु और सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के मैच के दौरान बेंगलुरु के कप्तान विराट कोहली और हैदराबाद के जेसन होल्डर। विराट इंडिया टीम के वर्तमान कप्तान हैं। जबकि होल्डर वनडे में वेस्टइंडीज की कप्तानी कर चुके हैं।

IPL के 13वें सीजन के एलिमिनेटर में शुक्रवार को सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद (SRH) रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) के बीच मैच हुआ। इस मैच में दोनों टीमों से आठ ऐसे खिलाड़ी मैदान पर उतरे, जो अपने देश की टीम की कप्तानी कर रहे हैं या कर चुके हैं। रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु की ओर से तीन प्लेयर ऐसे थे, जो या तो कप्तान हैं, या फिर पहले रह चुके हैं। सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद की ओर से इनकी संख्या पांच रही। आइए इनके बारे में जानते हैं।

आरसीबी की ओर से...

विराट कोहली : आरसीबी के अलावा टीम इंडिया के कप्तान हैं।

एरॉन फिंच : ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टी-20 और वनडे टीम के कप्तान हैं।

एबी डिविलियर्स : तीनों फार्मेट में साउथ अफ्रीका की कप्तानी कर चुके हैं। 2012 से 2017 के बीच साउथ अफ्रीका के 103 मैचों में कप्तान रहे। जिसमें 59 मैचों में टीम को जीत मिली है।

सनराइजर्स की तरफ से...

डेविड वॉर्नर : सनराइजर्स के कप्तान हैं। पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कप्तान रहे। केन विलियम्सन : वर्तमान में न्यूजीलैंड टीम के कप्तान हैं।

जेसन होल्डर : वेस्टइंडीज की टेस्ट टीम के कप्तान हैं। राशिद खान : पिछले साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में अफगानिस्तान टीम के कप्तान रह चुके हैं। फिलहाल, वाइस कैप्टन हैं।

प्रियम गर्ग : 2019 अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप में टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी कर चुके हैं।

हैदराबाद ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु को हराया

शुक्रवार को एलिमिनेटर के खेले मैच में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु को 6 विकेट से हरा दिया। इसके साथ ही बेंगलुरु का आईपीएल में सफर खत्म हो चुका है। हैदराबाद को फाइनल में पहुंचने के लिए 8 नवंबर को दिल्ली कैपिटल्स से क्वालिफायर -2 में भिड़ना होगा।

