ट्रेलब्लेजर्स vs सुपरनोवाज LIVE:हरमनप्रीत की टीम ने मंधाना की टीम के खिलाफ टॉस जीता, पहले बैटिंग का फैसला

शारजाह5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुपरनोवाज की कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर और ट्रेलब्लेजर्स की कप्तान स्मृति मंधाना। (फाइल फोटो)

वुमन्स टी-20 चैलेंज यानि महिलाओं के IPL के तीसरे सीजन का तीसरा मैच ट्रेलब्लेजर्स और सुपरनोवाज के बीच शारजाह में खेला जा रहा है। सुपरनोवाज ने टॉस जीतकर बैटिंग का फैसला किया। हरमनप्रीत कौर की कप्तानी वाली सुपरनोवाज के लिए यह मुकाबला करो या मरो जैसा है। अगर उनकी टीम यह मैच हार जाती है, तो सुपरनोवाज पहली बार फाइनल में जगह नहीं बना पाएगी।

दोनों टीमें
सुपरनोवाज: प्रिया पुनिया, चमारी अटापट्टू, जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स, हरमनप्रीत कौर (कप्तान), तानिया भाटिया (विकेटकीपर), शशिकला श्रीवर्धने, राधा यादव, अनुजा पाटिल, शकीरा सैल्मन, पूनम यादव और अयाबोंगा खाका।

ट्रेलब्लेजर्स: स्मृति मंधाना (कप्तान), डिंड्रा डॉटिन, ऋचा घोष (विकेटकीपर), दीप्ति शर्मा, दयालन हेमलता, हरलीन देओल, नाथाकन चानथाम, सलमा खातून, सोफी एक्लेस्टोन, राजेश्वरी गायकवाड़ और झूलन गोस्वामी।

हरमन के लिए जीत जरूरी
पिछले दोनों सीजन की चैम्पियन सुपरनोवाज के पास टूर्नामेंट में बने रहने का यह आखिरी मौका है। सुपरनोवाज को सीजन के पहले मुकाबले में वेलोसिटी के हाथों 5 विकेट से हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। ऐसे में उसे हर हाल में यह मैच जीतना होगा।

वेलोसिटी किस्मत के भरोसे
मिताली राज की कप्तानी वाली वेलोसिटी का फाइनल का रास्ता किस्मत के भरोसे है। आज के मैच में अगर ट्रेलब्लेजर्स जीत जाए, तो वेलोसिटी फाइनल में पहुंच जाएगी। वहीं, सुपरनोवाज के जीतने की स्थिति में नेट रनरेट के आधार पर मिताली की टीम टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो जाएगी।

ट्रेलब्लेजर्स का नेट रनरेट अच्छा
पिछले मुकाबले में ट्रेलब्लेजर्स ने वेलोसिटी को 47 रन पर ही ढेर कर दिया था। जवाब में मंधाना की टीम ने 7.5 ओवर में ही 9 विकेट से मैच जीत लिया था। इस जीत के साथ ट्रेल ब्लेजर्स का नेट रनरेट +3.905 पहुंच गया था।

ट्रेलब्लेजर्स में मंधाना पर दारोमदार
ट्रेलब्लेजर्स में बल्लेबाजी की कमान कप्तान स्मृति मंधाना के कंधों पर होगी। वेलोसिटी के खिलाफ पिछले मुकाबले में मंधाना सिर्फ 6 रन हर बना पाईं थीं। वहीं, डिंड्रा डॉटिन और ऋचा घोष ने टीम को जीत तक पहुंचाया था।

एक्लेस्टोन और झूलन शानदार फॉर्म में
गेंदबाजी में सोफी एक्लेस्टोन और झूलन गोस्वामी पर अपनी टीम को जीत दिलाने की जिम्मेदारी होगी। एक्लेस्टोन ने पिछले मैच में 3.1 ओवर में 9 रन देकर 4 और झूलन ने 3 ओवर में 13 रन देकर 2 विकेट लिए थे। इसके अलावा राजेश्वरी गायकवाड़ को 2 और दीप्ति शर्मा को एक विकेट मिला था।

सुपरनोवाज में हरमनप्रीत और अटापट्‌टू
सुपरनोवाज के लिए कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर और चमारी अटापट्‌टू पर टीम को बड़े स्कोर तक पहुंचाने की जिम्मेदारी होगी। हरमन ने सीजन के पहले मैच में वेलोसिटी के खिलाफ 31 और अटापट्‌टू ने 44 रन की पारी खेली थी। प्रिया पुनिया पर भी रन बनाने की जिम्मेदारी होगी।

अयाबोंगा पर बॉलर्स को लीड करने की जिम्मेदारी
सुपरनोवाज के लिए अयाबोंगा खाका पर बॉलर्स को लीड करने की जिम्मेदारी होगी। खाका ने पिछले मैच में वेलोसिटी के खिलाफ 2 विकेट लिए थे। वहीं, राधा यादव, पूनम यादव और शशिकला श्रीवर्धने को एक-एक विकेट मिला था।

पिच रिपोर्ट
शारजाह में पिच से बल्लेबाजों को मदद मिल सकती है। यहां स्लो विकेट होने के कारण स्पिनर्स को भी काफी मदद मिलेगी। शारजाह में टॉस जीतने वाली टीम पहले बल्लेबाजी करना पसंद करेगी। शारजाह में पिछले 13 टी-20 में पहले बल्लेबाजी वाली टीम की जीत का सक्सेस रेट 69% रहा है।

  • इस मैदान पर हुए कुल टी-20: 13
  • पहले बल्लेबाजी करने वाली टीम जीती: 9
  • पहले गेंदबाजी करने वाली टीम जीती: 4
  • पहली पारी में टीम का औसत स्कोर: 149
  • दूसरी पारी में टीम का औसत स्कोर: 131

दोनों खिताब सुपरनोवाज ने जीते
हरमनप्रीत की टीम सुपरनेवाज ने पिछले दोनों सीजन (2018, 2019) अपने नाम किए थे। पिछले सीजन में हरमन खुद टूर्नामेंट के सबसे सफल बल्लेबाजों में शामिल थीं। तीन मैचों में उनके बल्ले से दो अर्धशतक निकले थे। वहीं, वहीं, ट्रेलब्लेजर्स को 2018 में हुए एकमात्र मैच में सुपरनोवा ने 3 विकेट से हराया था।

