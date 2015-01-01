पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फोटोज में वुमन्स IPL का रोमांच:एक्लेस्टोन-झूलन ने वेलोसिटी को 50 रन के अंदर समेटा, मिताली समेत 9 प्लेयर 10 रन भी नहीं बना पाए

शारजाह30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ट्रेलब्लेजर्स की सोफी एक्लेस्टोन और झूलन गोस्वामी ने मैच में 6 विकेट लिए और वेलोसिटी को 50 रन का आंकड़ा भी नहीं छूने दिया।

वुमन्स टी-20 चैलेंज यानि महिलाओं के IPL में ट्रेलब्लेजर्स ने वेलोसिटी के खिलाफ शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। सोफी एक्लेस्टोन और झूलन गोस्वामी ने वेलोसिटी की आधी टीम पावर-प्ले में ही पवेलियन में लौट दी। कप्तान मिताली राज सतेम टीम की 9 बैटर्स दहाई के आंकड़े तक नहीं पहुंच पाईं। पूरी टीम 50 रन के अंदर ही सिमट गई। इसके बाद ट्रेलब्लेजर्स ने असानी से 7.5 ओवर में एक विकेट खोकर मैच जीत लिया।

वेलोसिटी की ओपनर शेफाली वर्मा 13 रन ही बना सकी और झूलन गोस्वामी की बॉल पर बोल्ड हुईं।
झूलन गोस्वामी ने 3 ओवर में 13 रन देकर 2 विकेट अपने नाम किए।
वेलोसिटी की कप्तान मिताली राज एक रन बनाकर सोफी एक्लेस्टोन की बॉल पर आउट हुईं।
वेदा कृष्णमूर्ति अपना खाता भी नहीं खोल सकीं और एक्लेस्टोन की बॉल पर बोल्ड हुईं।
राजेश्वरी गायकवाड़ ने 3 ओवर में 13 रन देकर 2 विकेट लिए। इसमें एक मेडन ओवर भी शामिल है।
दीप्ति शर्मा ने 4 ओवर में सिर्फ 8 रन दिए और एक मेडन सहित एक विकेट अपने नाम किया।
लेग कास्पेरेक (11*) ने संभलकर खेलने की कोशिश की, लेकिन दूसरे छोर से लगातार विकेट गिरते रहे।
ट्रेलब्लेजर्स की कप्तान स्मृति मंधाना सिर्फ 6 रन बनाकर आउट हुईं।
वेलोसिटी की ओर से एकमात्र विकेट लेग कास्पेरेक को मिला।
डिंड्रा डॉटिन और ऋचा घोष ने अपनी टीम को आसान जीत दिलाई।
वेलोसिटी की कप्तान मिताली राज हार के बाद निराश नजर आईं।
