पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वेलोसिटी vs ट्रेलब्लेजर्स थोड़ी देर में:फाइनल में जगह बनाने के लिए मिताली के सामने मंधाना की ट्रेलब्लेजर्स की चुनौती

शारजाह21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वेलोसिटी की कप्तान मिताली राज और ट्रेलब्लेजर्स की कप्तान स्मृति मंधाना। (फाइल फोटो)

वुमन्स टी-20 चैलेंज यानी महिलाओं का IPL के तीसरे सीजन के दूसरे मुकाबले में शारजाह में वेलोसिटी का मुकाबला ट्रेलब्लेजर्स से थोड़ी देर में होगा। फाइनल में जगह पक्की करने के लिए मिताली राज की टीम वेलोसिटी के सामने स्मृति मंधाना की टीम ट्रेलब्लेजर्स की चुनौती होगी। ट्रेलब्लेजर्स का टूर्नामेंट में यह पहला मैच है, ऐसे में वह जीत के साथ अपने अभियान की शुरुआत करना चाहेगी।

वेलोसिटी ने पहली बार सुपरनोवाज को हराया था
टूर्नामेंट के पहले मुकाबले में बुधवार को वेलोसिटी ने सुपरनोवाज को 5 विकेट से हराया था। यह सुपरनोवाज के खिलाफ वेलोसिटी की पहली जीत है। सुपरनोवाज ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए वेलोसिटी को 127 रन का टारगेट दिया था। जिसे वेलोसिटी ने एक बॉल शेष रहते हासिल कर लिया।

पिछले सीजन में ट्रेलब्लेजर्स को वेलोसिटी ने हराया था
पिछले सीजन में जब दोनों टीमें आमने-सामने हुईं थीं, तो ट्रेलब्लेजर्स को वेलोसिटी ने 3 विकेट से हराया था। ट्रेलब्लेजर्स ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 113 रन का टारगेट दिया था, जिसे वेलोसिटी ने 7 विकेट के नुकसान पर हासिल कर लिया था।

वेलोसिटी में वाइट और मिताली टॉप रन स्कोरर
वेलोसिटी में डेनिले वाइट ने 4 मैच में 89 रन बनाए हैं। वहीं, अपनी टीम के लिए कप्तान मिलाती राज ने 4 मैच में 76 और शेफाली वर्मा ने 4 मैच में 81 रन बनाए हैं।

केर और शिखा टॉप विकेट टेकर
वेलोसिटी में सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने के मामले में एमीलिया केर पहले और शिखा पांडे दूसरे स्थान पर हैं। केर ने 3 मैच में 6 बल्लेबाजों को आउट किया। वहीं, शिखा ने 4 मैचों में 2 विकेट अपने नाम किए हैं।

ट्रेलब्लेजर्स में मंधाना पर दारोमदार
ट्रेलब्लेजर्स में बल्लेबाजी की कमान कप्तान स्मृति मंधाना के कंधों पर होगी। मंधाना ने 2 मैचों में अपनी टीम के लिए सबसे ज्यादा 100 रन बनाए हैं। मंधाना का बेस्ट स्कोर 90 रन है। इसके बाद टीम में हरलीन देओल का नंबर आता है, जिन्होंने 2 मैचों में 79 रन बनाए हैं। उनका बेस्ट स्कोर 84 रन है।

दीप्ति और राजेश्वरी पर गेंदबाजी की कमान
गेंदबाजी में दीप्ति शर्मा और राजेश्वरी गायकवाड़ पर अपनी टीम को जीत दिलाने की जिम्मेदारी होगी। दीप्ति ने अपनी टीम के लिए सबसे ज्यादा 4 विकेट अपने नाम किए हैं। वहीं, गायकवाड़ ने 3 बल्लेबाजों को पवेलियन का रास्ता दिखाया है।

पिच रिपोर्ट
शारजाह में पिच से बल्लेबाजों को मदद मिल सकती है। यहां स्लो विकेट होने के कारण स्पिनर्स को भी काफी मदद मिलेगी। शारजाह में टॉस जीतने वाली टीम पहले बल्लेबाजी करना पसंद करेगी। IPL 2020 से यहां पिछले 13 टी-20 में पहले बल्लेबाजी वाली टीम की जीत का सक्सेस रेट 69% रहा है।

  • इस मैदान पर हुए कुल टी-20: 13
  • पहले बल्लेबाजी करने वाली टीम जीती: 9
  • पहले गेंदबाजी करने वाली टीम जीती: 4
  • पहली पारी में टीम का औसत स्कोर: 149
  • दूसरी पारी में टीम का औसत स्कोर: 131

दोनों टीमों ने खिताब नहीं जीता
वेलोसिटी और ट्रेलब्लेजर्स दोनों टीमों को अपने पहले खिताब का इंतजार है। वेलोसिटी ने पिछले सीजन में फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी। जहां उसे सुपरनोवा के हाथों 4 विकेट से शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी थी। वहीं, ट्रेलब्लेजर्स को 2018 में हुए एकमात्र मैच में सुपरनोवा ने 3 विकेट से हराया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने विस्कॉन्सिन और मिशिगन जीते, अब ट्रम्प की सत्ता में वापसी बहुत मुश्किल - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें