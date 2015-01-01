पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • After Getting Knocked Out Of The IPL, Virat Said Things Did Not Go According To Us, But I Am Proud Of My RCB Team.VIRAT KOHLI Emotional Tweet After Getting Knocked Out Of The IPL Rcb Team Srh Vs Rcb

कोहली का इमोशनल ट्वीट:IPL से बाहर होने के बाद विराट ने कहा- चीजें हमारे अनुसार नहीं रहीं, लेकिन टीम पर गर्व है

दुबई42 मिनट पहले
IPL सीजन-13 में RCB ने 15 मैच खेले, जिनमें से 7 जीते और 8 हारे हैं।

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) के इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) से बाहर होने के बाद कप्तान विराट कोहली ने इमोशनल नोट लिखा। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर टीम की फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, ‘‘हम हाई और लो में साथ-साथ रहे हैं। एक यूनिट के रूप में IPL में हमारी यात्रा शानदार रही। चीजें हमारे अनुसार नहीं रहीं, लेकिन मुझे पूरी टीम पर गर्व है। आपके समर्थन के लिए हमारे सभी प्रशंसकों को धन्यवाद। आपका प्यार हमें मजबूत बनाता है। आप सभी से जल्द ही मुलाकात होगी।’’

बल्लेबाजों ने पिछले 2-3 मैचों में लचर प्रदर्शन किया

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने शुक्रवार को विराट की टीम को एलिमिनेटर में हराकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर कर दिया था। मैच के बाद कोहली ने कहा कि हमारे बल्लेबाजों ने पिछले 2-3 मैचों में लचर प्रदर्शन किया। हमने फील्डिर्स की हाथ में गेंद थमाया। हमने सामने वाली टीम के बॉलर्स को उनके लेंथ पर बॉलिंग करने दी और उनपर प्रेशर बनाने में नाकाम रहे।

विपक्षी गेंदबाजों को दबाव बनाने का मौका दिया

कोहली ने कहा, हमें बैटिंग में इम्प्रूव करने की जरूरत है। हमें बैटिंग में और आक्रमक होना होगा। हैदराबाद के खिलाफ कोई ऐसा मौका नहीं आया जब हम पर उन्होंने दबाव नहीं बनाया होगा। हमारे स्कोरबोर्ड पर कुछ खास रन नहीं थे। हमने बॉलिंग के दौरान उनपर दबाव बनाना चाहा, पर केन विलियम्सन ने हमसे मैच छीन लिया।

देवदत्त पडिक्कल शानदार प्लेयर

कोहली ने कहा कि इस टूर्नामेंट में उनके लिए कुछ अच्छी चीजें भी रही हैं। उन्होंने कहा, देवदत्त पडिक्कल और मोहम्मद सिराज ने शानदार खेल दिखाया। युजवेंद्र चहल और एबी डिविलियर्स हमेशा की तरह टीम के लिए मुश्किल मौकों पर अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया। पडिक्कल ने मौके को अच्छी तरह भुनाया। IPL में अपने पहले सीजन में किसी अनकैप्ड प्लेयर के लिए 400+ रन बनाना आसान नहीं है।

टूर्नामेंट जीतने के लिए कोई भी टीम फेवरेट नहीं

कोहली ने कहा, टूर्नामेंट को जीतने के लिए कोई भी टीम फेवरेट नहीं है। सभी टीमें अच्छी हैं। सबसे अच्छी बात इस टूर्नामेंट की ये रही कि आपको सिर्फ 3 वेन्यू पर खेलना था और कोई होम और अवे एडवांटेज नहीं था। यही बात इस साल के IPL को सबसे टफ बनाती है।

टीम इंडिया के बायो-बबल में पहुंचे कोहली

वहीं, सूत्रों के हवाले से एजेंसी ने कहा कि शुक्रवार रात ही कोहली टीम इंडिया के लिए बनाए गए बायो-बबल में एंट्री कर गए। अब वह 1-2 दिन में टीम इंडिया के ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए प्रैक्टिस शुरू कर देंगे।

बता दें कि शुक्रवार को एलिमिनेटर के खेले मैच में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु को 6 विकेट से हरा दिया। इसके साथ ही बेंगलुरु का आईपीएल में सफर खत्म हो चुका है। हैदराबाद को फाइनल में पहुंचने के लिए 8 नवंबर को दिल्ली कैपिटल्स से क्वालिफायर -2 में भिड़ना होगा।

