टीम इंडिया के बायो-बबल में कोहली:IPL से बाहर टीम के प्लेयर्स ने ट्रेनिंग शुरू की, अगले हफ्ते ऑस्ट्रेलिया रवाना होंगे खिलाड़ी

33 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
टीम इंडिया IPL खत्म होने के बाद अगले हफ्ते ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए रवाना होगी। - फाइल फोटो

IPL से रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु के बाहर होने के बाद विराट कोहली टीम इंडिया के बायो-बबल में शिफ्ट हो गए हैं। सूत्रों के हवाले से एजेंसी ने कहा कि शुक्रवार देर रात ही कोहली टीम इंडिया के लिए बनाए गए बायो-बबल में एंट्री कर गए। अब वह 1-2 दिन में ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए प्रैक्टिस शुरू कर देंगे। वहीं, टीम इंडिया IPL खत्म होने के बाद अगले हफ्ते ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए रवाना होगी।

मयंक, पुजारा ने पिंक बॉल से प्रैक्टिस शुरू की

इससे पहले किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के मयंक अग्रवाल पहले ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए प्रैक्टिस शुरू कर चुके हैं। उनके अलावा चेतेश्वर पुजारा और हनुमा विहारी समेत कई अन्य खिलाड़ी भी टीम इंडिया के बायो-बबल में मौजूद हैं। एजेंसी के मुताबिक प्लेयर्स ने एडिलेड में होने वाले डे-नाइट टेस्ट के लिए पिंक बॉल से तैयारियां भी शुरू कर दी हैं।

IPL के बाद सिडनी पहुंचेंगे खिलाड़ी

IPL खत्म होने के बाद भारतीय टीम और लीग में खेल रहे ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी सीधे सिडनी पहुंचेगे। वहां पर उन्हें 14 क्वारैंटाइन रहना होगा। दोनों टीमें क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड में भी ट्रेनिंग कर सकेंगी। इसके लिए पिछले हफ्ते क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने न्यू वेल्स की सरकार के साथ समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर किए थे।

वन-डे मैचों से होगी ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे की शुरुआत

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर टीम इंडिया 3 वनडे, 3 टी-20 और 4 टेस्ट खेलेगी। दौरे की शुरुआत वनडे सीरीज से होगी। पहले दो वन-डे मैच सिडनी में 27 और 29 नवंबर को खेले जाएंगे। जबकि फाइनल वन-डे कैनबरा में 2 दिसंबर को खेला जाएगा। टी-20 सीरीज सिडनी और कैनबरा में ही खेली जाएगी। पहला टी-20 मैच 4 दिसंबर को कैनबरा में होगा। उसके बाद टीम सिडनी लौटेगी। जहां बचे हुए दो टी-20 मैच खेले जाएंगे।

17 दिसंबर से खेले जाएंगे टेस्ट मैच

इसके बाद पहला टेस्ट एडिलेड में डे-नाइट होगा। ये 17 से 21 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। दूसरा टेस्ट मेलबर्न में 26 से 30 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। तीसरा टेस्ट सिडनी में 7 से 11 जनवरी और चौथा टेस्ट मैच ब्रिस्बेन में 15-19 जनवरी तक होगा।

क्या है बायो-बबल?

आसान भाषा में कहें तो ये एक ऐसा वातावरण है, जिसमें रहने वाला बाहरी दुनिया से पूरी तरह कट जाता है। यानी, आईपीएल में हिस्सा ले रहे प्लेयर, सपोर्ट स्टाफ, मैच ऑफिशियल यहां तक की होटल स्टाफ और कोरोना टेस्ट करने वाली मेडिकल टीम तक को तय दायरे के बाहर जाने की अनुमति नहीं है। इसके दायरे में रहने वाला बाहरी दुनिया के किसी भी व्यक्ति के संपर्क में नहीं आ सकता।

