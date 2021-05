घर लौट रहे IPL खिलाड़ी:न्यूजीलैंड पहुंचे 5 क्रिकेटर समेत 8 लोग, दूसरा दल 24 घंटे में रवाना होगा; मुंबई टीम के सभी खिलाड़ी घर पहुंचे

🛫🅃🄾🅄🄲🄷🄳🄾🅆🄽🛬



All foreign members of the MI contingent have reached their destinations safe & sound.



Paltan, make sure you follow all safety protocols. Stay at home. Stay safe. 😷🧴💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/1JwWGZkwpp