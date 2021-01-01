पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रहाणे ने कंगारू केक काटने से किया था इंकार:भारतीय उपकप्तान बोले- कंगारू ऑस्ट्रेलिया की शान, हमें जीत के बावजूद विपक्षी टीम का सम्मान करना चाहिए

नई दिल्लीएक मिनट पहले
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ गाबा में आखिरी टेस्ट में जीत के बाद ड्रेसिंग रूम में स्पीच दी थी। BCCI ने इसका वीडियो भी शेयर किया था।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर ऐतिहासिक जीत दर्ज करने के बाद भारत लौटी टीम इंडिया का शानदार स्वागत किया गया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर भारत की कप्तानी करने वाले अजिंक्य रहाणे का भी मुंबई में बैंड-बाजे के साथ स्वागत किया गया। उन्हें इस दौरान कंगारू बना हुआ केक भी काटने को मिला था, जिसे उन्होंने काटने से मना कर दिया था। रहाणे ने कहा कि कंगारू ऑस्ट्रेलिया की शान है और हमें जीत के बावजूद विपक्षी टीम का सम्मान करना चाहिए।

हर्षा भोगले ने रहाणे का इंटरव्यू लिया
क्रिकेट कमेंटेटर हर्षा भोगले ने सोशल मीडिया पर रहाणे के साथ एक इंटरव्यू पोस्ट किया। इसके कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा कि मैं हमेशा रहाणे से पूछना चाहता था कि उन्होंने कंगारू केक काटने से इंकार क्यों किया था। यह छोटी-छोटी बातें आपको एक इंसान की अच्छाई के बारे में बताती है।

छोटा देश हो या बड़ा, आपको सबकी इज्जत करनी चाहिए
इसके जवाब में रहाणे ने कहा, 'मैं वह केक नहीं काटना चाहता था क्योंकि कंगारू ऑस्ट्रेलिया का राष्ट्रीय पशु है। चाहे आप इतिहास बनाएं या कितनी भी बड़ी मैच जीतें, आपको हमेशा विपक्षी टीम की इज्जत करनी चाहिए। चाहे वह कोई छोटा देश और या कोई बड़ा देश हो।'

रहाणे ने लियोन के 100वें टेस्ट पर जर्सी गिफ्ट की थी
रहाणे 20 जनवरी को ऑस्ट्रेलिया टूर से दादर में अपने घर लौटे थे। उनके कंगारू केट नहीं काटने का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल भी हुआ था। क्रिकेट फैंस ने भी उनके इस फैसले की खूब तारीफ की थी। रहाणे ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ ब्रिस्बेन में जीत के बाद 100वां टेस्ट खेल रहे नाथन लियोन को टीम इंडिया की एक साइन्ड जर्सी गिफ्ट की थी। फैंस ने रहाणे के इस कदम को भी सराहा था।

लियोन ने रहाणे और टीम इंडिया को बधाई दी थी
लियोन ने गाबा टेस्ट के 2 हफ्ते बाद सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर टीम इंडिया को बधाई दी थी। उन्होंने लिखा, ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जीत के लिए अजिंक्य रहाणे और टीम इंडिया को बधाई। जर्सी गिफ्ट करने के लिए धन्यवाद। आपके इस स्पोर्ट्समैनशिप को हमेशा याद रखुंगा। मेरे गिफ्ट्स में यह एक कीमती एडिशन है।

इंग्लैंड से होने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज पर रहाणे का फोकस
भोगले ने रहाणे से पूछा कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जीत दर्ज करने के बावजूद आपको इतने छोटे समय के लिए कप्तानी करने को मिला। इसके जवाब में रहाणे ने कहा कि वह समय बीत चुका है। मैं अब कप्तान नहीं हूं। मैं अब सिर्फ इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 5 फरवरी से होने वाले टेस्ट सीरीज पर फोकस कर रहा हूं। जो हुआ वह अब इतिहास है। हमें आगे बढ़ना चाहिए और अपने अगले मिशन पर ध्यान देना चाहिए।

