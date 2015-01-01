पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वुमंस बिग बैश लीग:एलिसा ने 48 बॉल पर शतक जड़ा, पति मिशेल स्टार्क मैच एंजॉय करते दिखे; वीडियो शेयर

मेलबर्न32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एलिसा हीली के शतक के बाद का वीडियो ट्वियर पर शेयर किया गया। इसमें मिशेल स्टार्क ताली बजाते हुए दिख रहे हैं।

वुमंस बिग बैश लीग में रविवार को सिडनी सिक्सर्स ने मेलबर्न स्टार्स को 5 विकेट (डकवर्थ लुइस) से शिकस्त दी। प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच एलिसा हीली को चुना गया, जिन्होंने 48 बॉल पर शतकीय पारी खेली। इस दौरान हीली के पति और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई तेज गेंदबाज मिशेल स्टार्क भी स्टेडियम में मैच एंजॉय करते दिखे।

लीग में हीली की 87 मैच में यह चौथी सेंचुरी है। उन्होंने 52 बॉल पर 111 रन की पारी खेली। एलिसा विकेटकीपर बैटर हैं। उन्होंने अपनी पारी के दौरान 15 चौके और 6 छक्के लगाए।

स्टार्क और एलिसा ने अप्रैल 2016 में शादी की थी

इसका एक वीडियो टूर्नामेंट के आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकांउट से शेयर किया गया, जिसमें स्टार्क ताली बजाते हुए दिख रहे हैं। स्टार्क और एलिसा ने अप्रैल 2016 में शादी की थी। स्टार्क ऑस्ट्रेलियाई मेंस टीम के अहम खिलाड़ी हैं, जबकि एलिसा महिला क्रिकेट टीम विकेटकीपर हैं।

मेग लेनिंग ने 77 रन की पारी खेली
मैच में मेलबर्न स्टार्स ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 19 ओवर में 4 विकेट पर 174 रन बनाए थे। इसके जवाब में सिडनी सिक्सर्स ने 18.4 ओवर में 184 रन बनाते हुए मैच जीत लिया। सिडनी की कप्तान एलिसी पैरी ने 31 और एंजेला रिक्स ने 21 रन की पारी खेली। वहीं, मेलबर्न टीम के लिए कप्तान मेग लेनिंग ने 77 और एलिसी विलानी ने 45 रन बनाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में 11 दिसंबर से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू, जर्मनी और ब्रिटेन में भी अगले महीने से टीकाकरण - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें