पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

इंडिया Vs ऑस्ट्रेलिया टेस्ट सीरीज:ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टीम की घोषणा की; विल पुकोवस्की सहित पांच नए चेहरे

27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विल पुकोवस्की को भारत के खिलाफ चार टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज के लिए बतौर ओपनर शामिल किया गया है।

टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट मैच के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टीम की घोषणा कर दी है। विल पुकोवस्की सहित टीम में पांच नए चेहरे शामिल किए गए है। वहीं कैमरून ग्रीन को वनडे-टी-20 के बाद टेस्ट में भी जगह मिली है। टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर चार टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 3 टी-20 मैच खेलना है। पहला टेस्ट मैच 17 दिसंबर से एडिलेड में डे नाइट होगा। उससे पहले वनडे और टी-20 के मैच खेले जाएंगे।

टीम में ये हैं नए चेहरे

कैमरून और पुकोवस्की के साथ ही सीन एबॉट, मिशेल स्वेपसन और माइकल नेसर टेस्ट डेब्यू करेंगे। टिम पेन टीम के कप्तान होंगे। जबकि पैट कमिंस वाइस कैप्टन होंगे।

सिलेक्शन कमिटी के चेयरमैन ट्रेवर होन्स ने क्या कहा

सिलेक्शन कमिटी के चेयरमैन ट्रेवर होन्स ने कहा, “मार्श शेफील्ड शील्ड के शुरुआती मैचों में कई प्लेयर्स ने बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया था। इनमें कैमरून ग्रीन और विल पुकोवस्की भी शामिल थे। इन दोनों खिलाड़ियों के प्रदर्शन के आधार पर इन्हें टीम में शामिल किए जाने की मांग की जा रही थी। इन दोनों खिलाड़ियों को टीम में शामिल कर हम लोग खुश हैं। इन दोनों को बेहतर टीम के खिलाफ टेस्ट डेब्यू करने का अवसर मिलेगा।’

उन्होंने आगे कहा- हमने पारंपरिक परंपरा का पालन करते हुए टीम के कैप्टन और वाइस कैप्टन को बनाया गया है। वहीं अनुभवी ट्रैविड हेड को भी शामिल किया गया है।

पुकोवस्की ने घरेलू टूर्नामेंट में बनाए दो डबल सेंचुरी

पुकोवस्की ने मार्श शेफील्ड शील्ड में शुरुआती मैचों में 495 रन बनाए थे। इसी को देखते हुए टेस्ट में जगह दी गई है। वह टेस्ट डेविड वॉर्नर के साथ टेस्ट की ओपनिंग करेंगे। भारत के खिलाफ चार टेस्ट मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज में पुकोवस्की को शामिल करने के लिए पूर्व क्रिकेटर इयान चैपल और माइकल क्लार्क ने सिफारिश की थी।

होन्स ने कहा-पुकोवस्की का समर सीजन में बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है। उन्होंने रिकॉर्ड बनाए। उन्होंने दो डबल सेंचुरी लगाए थे। जिसकी वजह से ही उन्हें टेस्ट टीम में जगह दी गई है। ताकि उन्हें भविष्य के लिए भी तैयार किया जा सके। वहीं सीन एबॉट, मिशेल स्वेपसन और माइकल नेसर भी फर्स्ट क्लास मैच में बेहतर प्रदर्शन किए हैं। इसलिए इन्हें भी टेस्ट में शामिल किया गया है।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम: सीन एबॉट, जो बर्न्स, पैट कमिंस, कैमरून ग्रीन, जोश हेजलवुड, ट्रैविस हेड, मार्नस लाबुशेन, नाथन लियोन, माइकल नेसर, टिम पेन (कैप्टन), जेम्स पैटिनसन, विल पुकोवस्की, स्टीव स्मिथ, मिशेल स्टार्क, मिशेल स्वेपसन , मैथ्यू वेड, डेविड वार्नर।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ए टीम: सीन एबॉट, एश्टन एगर, जो बर्न्स, जैक्सन बर्ड, एलेक्स केरी, हैरी कॉनवे, कैमरून ग्रीन, मार्कस हैरिस, ट्रैविस हेड, मोइसेस हेनरिक्स, निक मैडिसन, मिशेल मार्श , माइकल नेसर , टिम पेन, जेम्स पैटिंसन, विल पुकोवस्की, मार्क स्टेकेटी, विल सदरलैंड, मिशेल स्वॉनसन

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच मैच के शेड्यूल

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबोर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें