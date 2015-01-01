पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वॉर्नर का बड़ा बयान:ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी ने कहा- इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में मेरे गिने-चुने दिन बचे, बायो-बबल बड़ी चुनौती

सिडनी36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाज ने कहा कि उनका फोकस धैर्य के साथ अपने खेल को इम्प्रूव करने पर है।
  • वॉर्नर बोले- मेरा फोकस 2021 और 2022 में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया में होने वाले 2 टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप खेलने पर
  • ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत के बीच वन-डे सीरीज का पहला मुकाबला 27 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा

टीम इंडिया और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 27 नवंबर से वन-डे सीरीज शुरू होने जा रही है। सीरीज शुरू होने से पहले धाकड़ ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाज ने अपने करियर को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। वॉर्नर ने कहा कि इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में उनके गिने-चुने दिन बचे हैं। ऐसे वे अपने एग्रेशन पर कंट्रोल रखकर ही अपने खेल को आगे बढ़ाएंगे। वहीं, वॉर्नर ने बायो-बबल में लाइफ चुनौतीपूर्ण बताया।

30 की उम्र के बाद करियर के कुछ ही दिन बचते हैं : वॉर्नर
वॉर्नर ने कहा कि हाल में ही मैं 34 साल का हो गया हूं। जब आप 30 की उम्र से ज्यादा हो जाते हैं, तो इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में आपके दिन गिनती के ही बचते हैं। ऐसे में अब मैं समझदारी भरी क्रिकेट खेलना चाहता हूं।

उन्होंने कहा कि एग्रेशन के जरिए साथियों पर गलत प्रभाव छोड़ने की जगह आपको विनम्र रहना चाहिए और विपक्षी खिलाड़ियों का भी सम्मान करना चाहिए। आपको हमेशा अपना धैर्य बनाए रखना चाहिए। ज्यादा एग्रेसिव नहीं होना चाहिए और न ही बच्चों की तरह ज्यादा गुस्सा करना चाहिए।

बायो-बबल पर भी बोले वॉर्नर
वॉर्नर ने कहा कि बायो-बबल के बीच रहकर क्रिकेट खेलना काफी मुश्किल होता है। कोरोना की वजह आजकल क्रिकेट बायो सिक्योर माहौल में ही संभव है। इसका आपकी फैमिली लाइफ पर भी असर पड़ता है। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले 6 महीने बहुत ही मुश्किल भरे रहे हैं। इस दौरान हमें बायो-बबल और फैमिली के बिना रहने की आदत डालनी पड़ी है।

परिवार अपने साथ टूर पर नहीं ले जा सकता : वॉर्नर
वॉर्नर ने कहा कि आजकल किसी भी टूर पर क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड की अनिवार्यता रहती है। जब आप कैलेंडर देखते हैं, तो पाते हैं कि क्रिकेट का शेड्यूल बहुत ही बिजी है। ऐसे में परिवार के साथ भी आप कम समय बिता पाते हैं। ऐसे होटल में 14 दिन का क्वारैंटाइन और भी चुनौतीपूर्ण हो जाता है।

वॉर्नर ने कहा कि मैं अपने परिवार को ऐसे हालात में अपने साथ नहीं रख सकता, जहां मेरे 3 बच्चे और पत्नी 14 दिन एक ही कमरे में क्वारैंटाइन रहे।

वॉर्नर का फोकस टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप पर
वॉर्नर ने कहा कि मैं नहीं बता सकता कि अगले 12 महीनों में मैं ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए कितनी सीरीज खेलूंगा। लेकिन मेरा फोकस अगले 2 टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप खेलने पर है। टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप 2021 में भारत और 2022 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में खेला जाना है।

कोहली-रहाणे एक-दूसरे के पूरक
भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली अपने पहले बच्चे के जन्म के कारण चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज का पहला मैच खेलने के बाद स्वदेश लौट जाएंगे। ऐसे में उनकी जगह उप-कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे बाकी तीन मैचों के लिए भारतीय टीम की कमान संभाल सकते हैं।

वार्नर ने कोहली और रहाणे को एक-दूसरे का पूरक बताते हुए कहा कि निश्चित रूप से विराट की कमी खलेगी। वह एक शानदार खिलाड़ी हैं। रहाणे बहुत शांत हैं और बहुत ही अच्छी अप्रोच के साथ आते हैं। उनके पास बहुत अच्छा क्रिकेटिंग दिमाग है।

टीम इंडिया का ऑस्ट्रेलिया शेड्यूल

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
