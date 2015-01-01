पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे का टेस्ट एनालिसिस:2018 की विनर टीम के टॉप-2 विकेट टेकर और 5 बल्लेबाज फिर टीम इंडिया में, कोहली-रोहित साथ नहीं खेलेंगे

एडिलेड42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टीम इंडिया 2 साल बाद फिर ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर पहुंची है। यहां टीम को 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज खेलना है। पहला मैच डे-नाइट रहेगा, जो 17 दिसंबर से खेला जाएगा। भारतीय टीम ने पिछली बार 2018 के आखिर में मेजबान ऑस्ट्रेलिया को टेस्ट सीरीज में 2-1 से हराया था। टीम इंडिया की ऑस्ट्रेलिया में यह पहली टेस्ट सीरीज जीत थी। तब की भारतीय टीम के 11 प्लेयर मौजूदा ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर टीम के साथ हैं।

पिछली सीरीज विनर टीम के टॉप-2 विकेट टेकर जसप्रीत बुमराह और मोहम्मद शमी भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर हैं। साथ ही चेतेश्वर पुजारा और कप्तान विराट कोहली समेत टॉप-5 स्कोरर भी टीम में शामिल हैं। ऐसे में टीम इंडिया से इतिहास दोहराने की पूरी उम्मीद है।

कोहली और रोहित साथ खेलते नहीं दिखेंगे
भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली जनवरी में पिता बन जाएंगे। इस कारण वे पहला टेस्ट खेलने के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर चले जाएंगे। वहीं, चोटिल रोहित शर्मा फिट होकर टीम में लौटे हैं। उनके 14 दिसंबर को ऑस्ट्रेलिया रवाना होने की उम्मीद है। ऐसे में वे पहला टेस्ट नहीं खेल सकेंगे। साथ ही 14 दिन क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड के कारण उनका दूसरा टेस्ट में भी खेलना मुमकिन नहीं लग रहा।

2018 में पुजारा टॉप स्कोरर रहे थे
भारतीय बल्लेबाज चेतेश्वर पुजारा 2018 में मेजबान ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज में टॉप स्कोरर रहे थे। वे 500+ रन बनाने और 3 शतक लगाने वाले अकेले प्लेयर थे। उनके अलावा टॉप-3 में विराट कोहली और ऋषभ पंत इंडियन बैट्समैन ही थे। इन तीन बल्लेबाजों के अलावा अजिंक्य रहाणे ने 7 पारी में 217 और मयंक अग्रवाल ने 3 पारी में 195 रन बनाए थे। तब रोहित शर्मा 2 टेस्ट की 4 पारी में 106 रन बना सके थे। इस बार विराट की गैरमौजूदगी में सीरीज के आखिरी 3 टेस्ट में इन सभी पर दारोमदार रहेगा।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया का कोई भी बैट्समैन 300 रन भी नहीं बना सका था। हालांकि, ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम में पूर्व कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ और ओपनर डेविड वॉर्नर नहीं थे। वे बॉल टेम्परिंग के कारण एक साल का प्रतिबंध झेल रहे थे। इस बार दोनों की वापसी हुई है और वे फॉर्म में भी हैं।

बॉलिंग में फिर बुमराह और शमी पर दारोमदार
2018 टेस्ट सीरीज में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ जीत में भारतीय गेंदबाजों की अहम भूमिका रही थी। जसप्रीत बुमराह और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बॉलर नाथन लियोन ने 21-21 विकेट लिए थे। हालांकि, बुमराह बेस्ट इकोनॉमी (2.27) के साथ टॉप पर काबिज रहे। तीसरे नंबर पर मोहम्मद शमी थे, जिन्होंने 16 विकेट झटके। इस बार इन दो गेंदबाजों के सामने स्मिथ और वॉर्नर की चुनौती रहेगी।

पिछले दौरे पर ईशांत शर्मा भी सबसे सफल भारतीय गेंदबाज रहे थे। उन्होंने 3 मैच की 6 पारी में 11 विकेट लिए थे। उनका इकोनॉमी रेट 2.54 का रहा था। ईशांत इस बार चोट के कारण सीरीज से बाहर हैं।

टीम इंडिया 2018 में एडिलेड और मेलबर्न टेस्ट जीती थी
भारतीय टीम ने पिछली सीरीज में ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम को एडिलेट टेस्ट में 31 और मेलबर्न टेस्ट में 137 रन से शिकस्त दी थी। हालांकि, भारतीय टीम को पर्थ टेस्ट में 146 रन से हार झेलनी पड़ी थी। सिडनी में खेला गया सीरीज का आखिरी टेस्ट ड्रॉ रहा था।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में टीम इंडिया ने सिर्फ एक सीरीज जीती
भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच अब तक 26 टेस्ट सीरीज खेली गईं। इसमें ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 12 और टीम इंडिया ने 9 सीरीज जीती हैं। दोनों के बीच 5 मुकाबले ड्रॉ रहे। भारतीय टीम ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ उसी के घर में 12 टेस्ट सीरीज खेली। इसमें से सिर्फ एक में जीत मिली, जबकि 8 सीरीज हारीं और 3 ड्रॉ खेली हैं।

  • मौजूदा भारतीय टेस्ट टीम: विराट कोहली (कप्तान), अजिंक्य रहाणे (उपकप्तान), रोहित शर्मा, मयंक अग्रवाल, केएल राहुल, चेतेश्वर पुजारा, पृथ्वी शॉ, हनुमा विहारी, शुभमन गिल, ऋद्धिमान साहा (विकेटकीपर), ऋषभ पंत (विकेटकीपर), आर अश्विन, रविंद्र जडेजा, कुलदीप यादव, जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, नवदीप सैनी, उमेश यादव और मोहम्मद सिराज।
  • 2018 की भारतीय टेस्ट टीम: विराट कोहली, चेतेश्वर पुजारा, मयंक अग्रवाल, ऋषभ पंत, रोहित शर्मा, अजिंक्य रहाणे, रविंद्र जडेजा, हनुमा विहारी, रविचंद्रन अश्विन, मुरली विजय, लोकेश राहुल, उमेश यादव, मोहम्मद शमी, जसप्रीत बुमराह, ईशांत शर्मा और कुलदीप यादव।

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया टेस्ट सीरीज का शेड्यूल

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st Test (डे-नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
