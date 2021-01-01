पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • Australia Vs South Africa Test Series Cancelled Due To IPL Australian Players To Get NOC On Health Basis

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के साउथ अफ्रीकी दौरा रद्द करने की वजह IPL?:ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ियों को लीग खेलने की परमिशन मिली, हेल्थ के आधार पर मिलेगा NOC

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
साउथ अफ्रीकी दौरे के लिए चुनी गई ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम में IPL के कुछ बड़े सितारे मौजूद थे। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
साउथ अफ्रीकी दौरे के लिए चुनी गई ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम में IPL के कुछ बड़े सितारे मौजूद थे। (फाइल फोटो)

क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया (CA) ने बुधवार को कहा है कि ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ियों को केस बाइ केस बेसिस पर नो ऑब्जेक्शन सर्टिफिकेट (NOC) मिलेगा। सभी खिलाड़ियों के स्वास्थ्य की जांच होगी। इसके बाद ही उनको IPL के 14वें सीजन में खेलने को लेकर इजाजत दी जाएगी।

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक IPL 2021 की शुरुआत अप्रैल के दूसरे हफ्ते में हो सकती है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के साउथ अफ्रीकी दौरे को रद्द करने की वजह भी दुनिया की यह सबसे बड़ी लीग हो सकती है।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया का साउथ अफ्रीका दौरा रद्द
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सरकार ने मंगलवार को कोरोना की वजह से ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेट टीम के साउथ अफ्रीका दौरे को रद्द कर दिया था। यह दौरा इस साल मार्च-अप्रैल में होना था और 3 टेस्ट खेले जाने थे। ऐसे में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ियों को IPL के कुछ मैचों से दूर रहना पड़ सकता था। साथ ही अगर दौरे पर कोई चोटिल होता, तो दुनिया के इस सबसे बड़े लीग में खेलने को नहीं मिलता।

सीरीज खेलने होने पर ऑक्शन में कम बोली लगती
इस स्थिति में 18 फरवरी को होने वाले ऑक्शन में उन पर कम बोली लग सकती थी। साउथ अफ्रीकी दौरे के लिए चुनी गई ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम में IPL के कुछ बड़े सितारे मौजूद थे। पैट कमिंस, जोश हेजलवुड, स्टीव स्मिथ, मिचेल स्टार्क और डेविड वॉर्नर जैसे खिलाड़ी IPL में काफी महत्व रखते हैं। लीग के 13वें सीजन में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के 19 खिलाड़ियों ने हिस्सा लिया था। हालांकि, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सरकार ने साउथ अफ्रीकी दौरा रद्द करने की मुख्य वजह कोरोना की दूसरी लहर को बताया है।

क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने खिलाड़ियों को IPL खेलने की इजाजत दी
वहीं, बुधवार को क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया के अंतरिम चेयरमैन निक हॉकले ने बताया कि खिलाड़ियों को IPL में जाने की इजाजत होगी। हालांकि, उन्हें इसके लिए NOC लेना होगा। हॉकले ने कहा कि IPL के बायो-बबल में पिछले सीजन में अच्छा काम किया था। हम ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ियों को उनके हेल्थ मेरिट के मुताबिक NOC देंगे। अगर कोई खिलाड़ी चोटिल है या अनफिट है, तो उसे IPL खेलने की इजाजत नहीं दी जाएगी।

ICC टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया की राह मुश्किल
ऑस्ट्रेलिया को साउथ अफ्रीका दौरा रद्द होने से भारतीय टीम के ICC टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल में पहुंचने की राह पहले से आसान हो गई है। वहीं, न्यूजीलैंड की फाइनल में जगह पक्की हो गई है। चैम्पियनशिप का फाइनल इसी साल जून में लॉर्ड्स में खेला जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका खारिज, CJI बोले- सरकार अपना काम कर रही है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser