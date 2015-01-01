पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना के बीच क्रिकेट:पाकिस्तान टीम टी-20 और टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए न्यूजीलैंड पहुंची, 14 दिन क्वारैंटाइन रहना होगा

क्राइस्चर्च35 मिनट पहले
न्यूजीलैंड दौरे पर पाकिस्तान को 3 टी-20 और 2 टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज खेलनी है।

कोरोना के बीच पूरी दुनिया में खेल की अब शुरुआत होने लगी है। इसी क्रम में पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम न्यूजीलैंड पहुंच गई है। दोनों के बीच 3 टी-20 और 2 टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज खेली जानी है। पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) ने मंगलवार को ट्विटर पर इसकी जानकारी दी। कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल की वजह से बाबर आजम की कप्तानी वाली टीम को 14 दिन क्वारैंटाइन रहना पड़ेगा।

टीम को अभी अगले 14 दिन तक क्वारैंटाइन रहना होगा।

18 दिसंबर से होगी टी-20 सीरीज
पाकिस्तान-न्यूजीलैंड के बीच टी-20 सीरीज की शुरुआत 18 दिसंबर से होगी। दूसरा टी-20 मैच 20 और तीसरा टी-20 मुकाबला 22 दिसंबर को खेला जाएगा। वहीं, वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के लिए पहला टेस्ट मैच 26 से 30 दिसंबर और दूसरा टेस्ट 3-7 जनवरी 2021 को खेला जाएगा।

एयरपोर्ट पर खिलाड़ी व स्टाफ भी मास्क पहने नजर आए।

कोरोना के लक्षण की वजह से फखर नहीं आए
पाकिस्तान के ओपनर बल्लेबाज फखर जमां में कोरोना लक्षण दिखने की वजह से ऐन वक्त पर दौरे से बाहर कर दिया था। PCB ने रविवार देर रात बताया था कि फखर को फीवर है। उन्हें रिकवर होने में समय लगेगा। उनका नाम टूर से वापस ले लिया गया है। वे लाहौर के होटल में आईसोलेट हैं।

कोरोना रिपोर्ट थी निगेटिव
टीम डॉक्टर सोहेल सलीम के मुताबिक, फखर का की कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई थी। उनके स्वास्थ्य की मॉनिटरिंग की जा रही है। उम्मीद है कि वह जल्द ही स्वस्थ हो जाएंगे। कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल को देखते हुए न्यूजीलैंड टूर से उनका नाम वापस ले लिया गया था।

