- अदालत ने गौतम गंभीर को समन भेजा था, लेकिन वे हाजिर नहीं हुए थे
- गंभीर ने ट्वीट कर कहा- कंपनी से कोई लेना देना नहीं, पीड़ितों के प्रति सहानुभूति है
Dainik BhaskarDec 21, 2018, 12:37 PM IST
नई दिल्ली. क्रिकेट से संन्यास ले चुके भारतीय बल्लेबाज गौतम गंभीर के खिलाफ दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने वारंट जारी किया है। एक रियल एस्टेट प्रोजेक्ट में फ्लैट खरीदारों से कथित तौर पर धोखाधड़ी के मामले में पेश नहीं होने पर कोर्ट ने यह वारंट जारी किया। इस पर गंभीर ने ट्वीट कर कहा, रणजी मैच और अन्य पेशेवर मामलों के चलते वह कोर्ट में पेश नहीं हो सके थे।
कोर्ट में पेश नहीं होने पर गंभीर ने दी सफाई
आरोप है कि 17 फ्लैट खरीदारों ने 2011 में गाजियाबाद के इंदिरापुरम क्षेत्र में एक प्रोजेक्ट में फ्लैटों की बुकिंग के वास्ते 1.98 करोड़ रुपए दिए थे। लेकिन, यह प्रोजेक्ट कभी शुरू नहीं हुआ। गंभीर रूद्र बिल्डवेल रिएलिटी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड और एच आर इंफ्रासिटी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के संयुक्त प्रोजेक्ट के निदेशक और ब्रांड एम्बेसेडर थे।
गंभीर ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'कल शाम से मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स से पता चला कि मेरे खिलाफ जमानती वारंट जारी हुआ है। क्योंकि, मैं कोर्ट में उपस्थित नहीं रहा। मैं बताना चाहता हू्ं कि कोर्ट की सुनवाई और दिल्ली रणजी शेड्यूल या अन्य पेशेवर जिम्मेदारियों के चलते में अदालत में पेश नहीं हो सका।'
Since last evening there’ve been media reports about bailable warrants issued against me for not appearing before the Court.I’d like to clarify that dates for appearance in Court coincided either with my playing commitments for Delhi Ranji Team and/or other professional reasons.— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 20 December 2018
उन्होंने लिखा, 'मेरे वकील हमेशा कोर्ट में मेरा पक्ष रखने के लिए मौजूद थे। मैं कानून व कोर्ट द्वारा जारी किए गए आदेशों का पालन करने के लिए हमेशा तैयार हूं। साफ कर दूं कि मैं सिर्फ इस कंपनी रुद्रा बिल्डवेल रिएलिटी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड का ब्रैंड एमबेस्डर और कुछ समय के लिए एडिशनल डायरेक्टर था। शायद उसी गलती को अब मैं भुगत रहा हूं।'
I was always represented by my advocates in the Court, as I am more than willing to abide by the law of the land and honor the directions issued by the Hon’ble Court. On another note, I would like to clarify that I was merely a Brand Ambassador...— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 20 December 2018
....and an Additional Director (for a short while), of the said real estate company named M/s Rudra Buildwell Realty Pvt. Ltd. Maybe this is the price I’ve had to pay and it seems that some vested interests and publicity mongers joined in to publicize the news.— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 20 December 2018
गंभीर ने कहा, 'शायद पब्लिसिटी पाने के इच्छुक कुछ लोगों ने इस खबर को बढ़ा-चढ़ा दिया। शिकायत के मुताबिक भी जो कुछ गलत हुआ है वो शिकायत कंपनी और उसके प्रमोटर- मुकेश खुराना और उनकी पत्नी बबिता खुराना को लेकर हैं, जिनको घर खरीदने वाले लोगों से पैसा मिला था।'
Also, even as per the complaint, the allegations of wrong-doings are against the company and its promoters namely Mr. Mukesh Khurana and his wife Mrs.Babita Khurana who are the beneficiaries to the money received from the home buyers.— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 20 December 2018
उन्होंने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'उन्होंने घर खरीदने वालों का वादा पूरा क्यों नहीं किया, उस पर मेरा नियंत्रण नहीं है। उन उपभोक्ताओं के साथ मेरी सहानुभूति हमेशा थी और रहेगी, जिन्होंने इन फ्लैट्स को खरीदने के लिए निवेश किया था। एक जिम्मेदार नागरिक होने के नाते मैं उनके लिए जो कुछ कर सकता हूं, वो करूंगा।'
I never had any control over their actions or lack of it in providing the customers with their flats. My sympathies were and will always be with d customers who had invested their money to buy these flats. As a responsible citizen, I will do everything possible to help them.— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 20 December 2018