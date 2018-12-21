Trending Tags
रियल एस्टेट धोखाधड़ी / गौतम गंभीर के खिलाफ दिल्ली कोर्ट ने जारी किया वारंट



Bailable BW Warrant Against Gautam Gambhir in Real Estate Fraud Case
Bailable BW Warrant Against Gautam Gambhir in Real Estate Fraud Case

  • अदालत ने गौतम गंभीर को समन भेजा था, लेकिन वे हाजिर नहीं हुए थे
  • गंभीर ने ट्वीट कर कहा- कंपनी से कोई लेना देना नहीं, पीड़ितों के प्रति सहानुभूति है

Dainik Bhaskar

Dec 21, 2018, 12:37 PM IST

नई दिल्ली. क्रिकेट से संन्यास ले चुके भारतीय बल्लेबाज गौतम गंभीर के खिलाफ दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने वारंट जारी किया है। एक रियल एस्टेट प्रोजेक्ट में फ्लैट खरीदारों से कथित तौर पर धोखाधड़ी के मामले में पेश नहीं होने पर कोर्ट ने यह वारंट जारी किया। इस पर गंभीर ने ट्वीट कर कहा, रणजी मैच और अन्य पेशेवर मामलों के चलते वह कोर्ट में पेश नहीं हो सके थे।

कोर्ट में पेश नहीं होने पर गंभीर ने दी सफाई

  1. आरोप है कि 17 फ्लैट खरीदारों ने 2011 में गाजियाबाद के इंदिरापुरम क्षेत्र में एक प्रोजेक्ट में फ्लैटों की बुकिंग के वास्ते 1.98 करोड़ रुपए दिए थे। लेकिन, यह प्रोजेक्ट कभी शुरू नहीं हुआ। गंभीर रूद्र बिल्डवेल रिएलिटी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड और एच आर इंफ्रासिटी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के संयुक्त प्रोजेक्ट के निदेशक और ब्रांड एम्बेसेडर थे।

  2. गंभीर ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'कल शाम से मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स से पता चला कि मेरे खिलाफ जमानती वारंट जारी हुआ है। क्योंकि, मैं कोर्ट में उपस्थित नहीं रहा। मैं बताना चाहता हू्ं कि कोर्ट की सुनवाई और दिल्ली रणजी शेड्यूल या अन्य पेशेवर जिम्मेदारियों के चलते में अदालत में पेश नहीं हो सका।'

  3. उन्होंने लिखा, 'मेरे वकील हमेशा कोर्ट में मेरा पक्ष रखने के लिए मौजूद थे। मैं कानून व कोर्ट द्वारा जारी किए गए आदेशों का पालन करने के लिए हमेशा तैयार हूं। साफ कर दूं कि मैं सिर्फ इस कंपनी रुद्रा बिल्डवेल रिएलिटी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड का ब्रैंड एमबेस्डर और कुछ समय के लिए एडिशनल डायरेक्टर था। शायद उसी गलती को अब मैं भुगत रहा हूं।'

  4. गंभीर ने कहा, 'शायद पब्लिसिटी पाने के इच्छुक कुछ लोगों ने इस खबर को बढ़ा-चढ़ा दिया। शिकायत के मुताबिक भी जो कुछ गलत हुआ है वो शिकायत कंपनी और उसके प्रमोटर- मुकेश खुराना और उनकी पत्नी बबिता खुराना को लेकर हैं, जिनको घर खरीदने वाले लोगों से पैसा मिला था।'

  5. उन्होंने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'उन्होंने घर खरीदने वालों का वादा पूरा क्यों नहीं किया, उस पर मेरा नियंत्रण नहीं है। उन उपभोक्ताओं के साथ मेरी सहानुभूति हमेशा थी और रहेगी, जिन्होंने इन फ्लैट्स को खरीदने के लिए निवेश किया था। एक जिम्मेदार नागरिक होने के नाते मैं उनके लिए जो कुछ कर सकता हूं, वो करूंगा।'

