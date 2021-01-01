पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • Bairstow, Wood And Sam Curran Will Join England Team In The Third Test Against India; ECB Gave Information

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंग्लिश टीम होगी और भी मजबूत:ECB ने कहा- भारत के खिलाफ तीसरे टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड से जुडे़ंगे बेयरस्टो, वुड और सैम करन

लंदनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑलराउंडर सैम करन (बाएं) और बेयरस्टो को इंग्लैंड के रोटेशन सिस्टम के हिस्से के रूप में चेन्नई टेस्ट के लिए आराम दिया गया था। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
ऑलराउंडर सैम करन (बाएं) और बेयरस्टो को इंग्लैंड के रोटेशन सिस्टम के हिस्से के रूप में चेन्नई टेस्ट के लिए आराम दिया गया था। (फाइल फोटो)

इंग्लैंड एंड वेल्स क्रिकेट बोर्ड (ECB) ने शनिवार को कहा कि जॉनी बेयरस्टो, मार्क वुड और सैम करन तीसरे टेस्ट से टीम से जुड़ जाएंगे। इससे पहले इंग्लैंड के असिस्टेंट कोच ग्राहम थोर्प ने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा था कि बेयरस्टो पहले टेस्ट के बाद स्क्वॉड में शामिल हो जाएंगे।

बेयरस्टो को भारत के खिलाफ 5 फरवरी से शुरू हो रहे 4 टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज के पहले दो मैचों के लिए आराम दिया गया था। वहीं, तेज गेंदबाज मार्क वुड और ऑलराउंडर सैम करन को इंग्लैंड के रोटेशन सिस्टम के हिस्से के रूप में चेन्नई टेस्ट के लिए आराम दिया गया था।

बेयरस्टो को रेस्ट देने के फैसले की हुई थी आलोचना
पहले दो टेस्ट के लिए बेयरस्टो को आराम देने के इंग्लैंड बोर्ड के फैसले की कई पूर्व खिलाड़ियों ने आलोचना की थी। वह श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पिछली सीरीज में कप्तान जो रूट के बाद इंग्लैंड के लिए दूसरे सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले खिलाड़ी थे। बेयरस्टो ने दो टेस्ट मैचों की 4 पारियों में 46.33 की औसत से 139 रन बनाए थे।

कोच सिल्वरवुड ने रेस्ट देने के फैसले का किया था बचाव
इंग्लैंड के हेड कोच क्रिस सिल्वरवुड ने तीनों खिलाड़ियों को रेस्ट देने के फैसले का बचाव किया था। उन्होंने कहा था कि मैं इस प्रणाली से पूरी तरह खुश हूं। हमें अपने खिलाड़ियों के बारे में सोचना चाहिए। वे इस बायो-बबल वाले माहौल में होटल में अकेले काफी समय बिताते हैं। यह आसान नहीं है। हमें खिलाड़ियों का देखभाल करना चाहिए।

स्पिनर को खेलने वाला बेस्ट खिलाड़ी टीम में नहीं
इससे पहले नासिर हुसैन, केविन पीटरसन और माइकल वॉन जैसे इंग्लैंड के कई पूर्व कप्तानों ने बेस्ट-11 नहीं भेजने के लिए ECB की आलोचना की थी। नासिर ने कहा था कि इंग्लैंड की टीम में स्पिन को अच्छे से खेलने वाले सिर्फ 3 बल्लेबाज हैं। इनमें बेयरस्टो, जो रूट और बेन स्टोक्स शामिल हैं। बेयरस्टो को श्रीलंका सीरीज के बाद घर लौटने के लिए कहा गया। मैं चाहता था कि भारत के खिलाफ बेस्ट-11 मैदान पर उतरे।

माइकल वॉन ने भी फैसले की आलोचना की थी
वहीं, माइकल वॉन ने कहा था कि भारतीय उपमहाद्वीप में इंग्लैंड के सबसे अच्छे 3 परफॉर्मर्स, मार्क वुड और सैम करन को दुनिया की सबसे बेहतरीन टीम भारत के खिलाफ पहले 2 टेस्ट में रेस्ट दिया गया। यह निंदनीय है।

भारत में जीत भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जीतने जैसा खूबसूरत
पीटरसन ने कहा कि अगर इंग्लिश टीम अपना बेस्ट-11 मैदान पर नहीं उतारती है तो यह इंग्लैंड और भारत के फैंस के लिए अपमानजनक होगा। भारत में जीतना भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जीतने जैसा खूबसूरत है। बेयरस्टो, स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड और जेम्स एंडरसन को खेलना चाहिए।

चेन्नई में खेले जाएंगे पहले 2 टेस्ट मैच
इंग्लैंड की क्रिकेट टीम भारत दौरे पर आ चुकी है। अगले दो महीनों में दोनों टीमों के बीच चार टेस्ट, 5 टी-20 और 3 वनडे मैचों की सीरीज खेली जाएगी। चेन्नई में शुरुआती दो टेस्ट 5 और 17 फरवरी से होंगे। इसके बाद दोनों टीम 2 टेस्ट और 5 टी-20 मैच के लिए अहमदाबाद पहुंचेंगी। इसके बाद वनडे सीरीज के 3 मैच 23, 26 और 28 मार्च को पुणे में होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser