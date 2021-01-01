पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

BCCI ने राज्य संघों से सुझाव मांगे:सैयद मुश्ताक अली के बाद विजय हजारे या रणजी ट्रॉफी की तैयारी, महिला टूर्नामेंट भी होगा

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सैयद मुश्ताक अली टी-20 टूर्नामेंट के एक मैच में खेलते तमिलनाडु के कप्तान दिनेश कार्तिक। उनकी टीम 31 जनवरी को फाइनल में बड़ौदा से भिड़ेगी। - Dainik Bhaskar
सैयद मुश्ताक अली टी-20 टूर्नामेंट के एक मैच में खेलते तमिलनाडु के कप्तान दिनेश कार्तिक। उनकी टीम 31 जनवरी को फाइनल में बड़ौदा से भिड़ेगी।

कोरोना के बाद भारत में भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी टूर्नामेंट कराने में सफल रहा है। अब उसकी नजर विजय हजारे और रणजी टूर्नामेंट कराने पर है। बोर्ड महिला टूर्नामेंट भी कराएगा। हालांकि, अभी वह इस बात पर उलझा है कि कोरोना के बीच विजय हजारे या रणजी में से एक ही हो सकता है। ऐसे में कौन सा टूर्नामेंट कराया जाए?

इसके लिए बोर्ड ने सभी राज्य संघों को लेटर लिखकर अपने सुझाव मांगे हैं। इसमें ज्यादातर राज्य विजय हजारे टूर्नामेंट के सपोर्ट में हैं, क्योंकि यह वनडे फॉर्मेट में होता है। जबकि रणजी टूर्नामेंट टेस्ट फॉर्मेट में 5 दिन का होता है।

IPL नीलामी से पहले खिलाड़ियों को ज्यादा मौके मिलेंगे
सैयद मुश्ताक अली टूर्नामेंट में खेले एक क्रिकेटर ने न्यूज एजेंसी से कहा कि IPL से पहले रणजी के बजाय विजय हजारे टूर्नामेंट कराना बेहतर होगा। उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘उम्मीद है कि IPL के 14वें सीजन की नीलामी से पहले हमें कुछ और मैच खेलने को मिल सकते हैं। इससे खिलाड़ियों खासकर युवाओं को एक या उससे ज्यादा IPL फ्रेंचाइजी को इंप्रेस करने का मौका मिलेगा।’’

आंध्र प्रदेश ने रणजी ट्रॉफी कराने की बात कही
रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, रणजी और विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी में से एक ऑप्शन चुनने के लिए BCCI सचिव जय शाह ने सभी राज्य संघ को फोन किया था। इसके तहत मुंबई और ओडिशा क्रिकेट संघ ने विजय हजारे को सपोर्ट किया। वहीं, आंध्र प्रदेश ने रणजी ट्रॉफी कराने की बात कही।

31 जनवरी को सैयद मुश्ताक अली का फाइनल
कोरोना के बीच 10 जनवरी से सैयद मुश्ताक अली टी-20 टूर्नामेंट खेला जा रहा है। इसका फाइनल 31 जनवरी को तमिलनाडु और बड़ौदा के बीच खेला जाएगा। टूर्नामेंट बायो-सिक्योर माहौल में खेला गया। इसकी सफलता के बाद ही BCCI अब दूसरे घरेलू टूर्नामेंट के लिए आगे बढ़ रहा है।

इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट की वापसी
देश में इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट की भी वापसी हो रही है। भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच 4 टेस्ट, 5 टी-20 और 3 वनडे की सीरीज खेली जाएगी। पहला मैच 5 फरवरी से चेन्नई टेस्ट होगा। तीनों सीरीज के सभी मैच चेन्नई, अहमदाबाद और पुणे में होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटॉप- 15 संक्रमित देशों की सूची से बाहर हुआ भारत; देश में तीन गुना तेजी से रिकवर हुए मरीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser