मोटेरा टेस्ट के सभी टिकट बिके:BCCI अध्यक्ष गांगुली बोले- दर्शकों की वापसी से खुश हूं, भारत में होने वाली हर टेस्ट सीरीज में एक मैच डे-नाइट होगा

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
BCCI अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने उम्मीद जताई है कि IPL का 14वां सीजन भारत में होगा और दर्शकों की एंट्री भी हो सकेगी। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
BCCI अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने उम्मीद जताई है कि IPL का 14वां सीजन भारत में होगा और दर्शकों की एंट्री भी हो सकेगी। (फाइल फोटो)

भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) के अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने मंगलवार को कहा कि अब से भारत में होने वाली सभी टेस्ट सीरीज में से एक मैच डे-नाइट होगा। अहमदाबाद के मोटेरा में 24 फरवरी से भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच तीसरा टेस्ट खेला जाएगा, जो कि एक डे-नाइट टेस्ट होगा। गांगुली ने कहा कि पिंक बॉल टेस्ट के लिए सभी टिकट बिक चुकी हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि क्रिकेट में दर्शकों की वापसी से वे काफी खुश हैं।

कोलकाता के डे-नाइट टेस्ट में मिली सफलता को दोहराएंगे
अहमदाबाद में 6 साल बाद कोई मैच हो रहा है। मोटेरा में पिछला मैच 2014 में भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच हुआ था। 1 लाख 10 हजार की क्षमता वाले इस स्टेडियम में 50 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों के आने की उम्मीद है। गांगुली ने कहा कि मैंने BCCI सचिव जय शाह से बात की। वे भी तीसरे टेस्ट को लेकर उत्साहित हैं। हमने 2019 में कोलकाता में हुए पहले डे-नाइट टेस्ट के दौरान एक रिकॉर्ड सेट किया था। हम उस टेस्ट के सक्सेस को मोटेरा में भी दोहराना चाहते हैं।

पहले टेस्ट में भी दर्शक चाहते थे, TNCA की वजह से रुके​​​​
गांगुली ने कहा कि हम पहले टेस्ट में भी दर्शकों को स्टेडियम में चाहते थे। हालांकि, हमने तमिलनाडु क्रिकेट एसोशिएशन (TNCA) के फैसले का सम्मान किया। TNCA चाहता था कि हम पहले टेस्ट के दौरान स्थिति को समझने की कोशिश करें, क्योंकि काफी समय बाद क्रिकेट देश में लौटा है। हमने वैसा ही किया।

टेस्ट क्रिकेट को जिंदा रखने के लिए डे-नाइट मैच जरूरी
गांगुली ने कहा कि टेस्ट सीरीज के दौरान एक टेस्ट डे-नाइट होना जरूरी है। हमें समय-समय पर बदलाव करने चाहिए। पिंक बॉल इस जनरेशन में टेस्ट क्रिकेट का सबसे बड़ा बदलाव है। यह टेस्ट क्रिकेट को जिंदा रखना के लिए काफी अहम है। अहमदाबाद में डे-नाइट टेस्ट के दौरान स्टेडियम फुल रहना देखने लायक होगा।

IPL का 14वां सीजन भी एक बेहतरीन टूर्नामेंट होगा
गांगुली ने उम्मीद जताई है कि IPL का 14वां सीजन भारत में होगा और दर्शकों की एंट्री भी हो सकेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि फैंस को लेकर बातचीत चल रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम देखेंगे कि IPL में दर्शकों की एंट्री हो पाती है या नहीं। यह फैसला हमें जल्द ही लेना होगा। जो भी हो IPL भी एक बेहतरीन टूर्नामेंट होने वाला है।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में मिली जीत ऐतिहासिक
गांगुली ने बताया कि कार्डियक अरेस्ट के बाद अब वह ठीक हैं। गांगुली को इस महीने की शुरुआत में दिल में समस्या के कारण कोलकाता में एडमिट कराया गया था। उन्होंने कहा कि अब मैं काम पर लौट चुका हूं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया में मिली जीत ऐतिहासिक है। भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने जो ऑस्ट्रेलिया में किया, वह रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला है। मैंने ब्रिस्बेन टेस्ट का आखिरी दिन देखा।

अगले 2 टेस्ट और 5 टी-20 मोटेरा में ही खेले जाएंगे
भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच अगले 2 टेस्ट मोटेरा में ही खेले जाएंगे। तीसरा टेस्ट 24 फरवरी और चौथा टेस्ट 3 मार्च से शुरू होगा। इसके बाद दोनों टीमें यहां 5 टी-20 भी खेलेंगी। टी-20 मैच 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20 मार्च को खेले जाएंगे। इसके बाद दोनों टीमें पुणे रवाना होंगी। पुणे में तीन वनडे मैचों की सीरीज खेली जाएगी।

