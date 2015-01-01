पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Sports
  Cricket
  Mohammed Siraj Father Passes Away | India Bowler Mohammed Siraj Father Mohammed Ghouse Passes Away In Hyderabad

टीम इंडिया के खेमे में बुरी खबर:तेज गेंदबाज सिराज के पिता का इंतकाल, अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल नहीं हो पाएंगे

सिडनीकुछ ही क्षण पहले
भारतीय टेस्ट टीम में शामिल तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज पिता और मां के साथ। -फाइल फोटो

भारतीय टीम कोरोना के बीच अपनी पहली क्रिकेट सीरीज के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर है। इसी दौरान टीम के खेमे में शुक्रवार को एक बुरी खबर सामने आई। टेस्ट टीम में शामिल तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज के पिता मोहम्मद घोस का हैदराबाद में इंतकाल हो गया। वे काफी समय से फेफड़ों की बीमारी से जूझ रहे थे।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड के कारण सिराज पिता के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल नहीं हो पाएंगे। यह तेज गेंदबाज IPL खेलने के बाद टीम के साथ यूएई से सीधे ऑस्ट्रेलिया रवाना हुआ था।

प्रैक्टिस से लौटने के बाद इंतकाल की खबर मिली
सिराज सिडनी में क्वारैंटाइन में प्रैक्टिस कर रहे हैं। शुक्रवार सुबह ट्रेनिंग से लौटने के बाद उन्हें पिता के इंतकाल की खबर मिली। सिराज ने कहा, ‘‘मैंने यह खबर कप्तान विराट कोहली और कोच रवि शास्त्री को बताई। उन्होंने मुझे हिम्मत रखने के लिए कहा और बोले की टीम मेरे साथ है।’’

मैं पिता का सपना पूरा करूंगा: सिराज
सिराज ने 7 साल की उम्र में अपने बड़े भाई को भी खो दिया था। उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘पिता की हमेशा एक ही इच्छा थी और वे हमेशा यही कहते थे कि मेरा बेटा देश का नाम रोशन करेगा। मैं पिता की इच्छा पूरी करूंगा।’’

पिता ने रिक्शा चलाकर मेरा सपना पूरा किया
हैदराबाद की छोटी सी बस्ती टोली चौकी से आने वाले सिराज ने कहा, ‘‘मैं जानता हूं कि पिता ने मेरा सपना पूरा करने के लिए काफी मेहनत की है। वे रिक्शा चलाते थे। उनके इंतकाल की खबर मेरे लिए बड़ा झटका है। मैंने अपने जीवन का सबसे बड़ा सपोर्ट खो दिया।’’

भारतीय टेस्ट टीम: विराट कोहली (कप्तान), अजिंक्य रहाणे (उपकप्तान), रोहित शर्मा, मयंक अग्रवाल, केएल राहुल, चेतेश्वर पुजारा, पृथ्वी शॉ, हनुमा विहारी, शुभमन गिल, ऋद्धिमान साहा (विकेटकीपर), ऋषभ पंत (विकेटकीपर), आर अश्विन, रविंद्र जडेजा, कुलदीप यादव, जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, नवदीप सैनी, उमेश यादव और मोहम्मद सिराज।

