पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • Brian Lara On KL Rahul Favourite Player Lara Love To Watch Lokesh Rahul India Vs Australia Test Series

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लारा ने की राहुल की तारीफ:कहा- आज लोकेश राहुल से बेस्ट कोई नहीं, उन्हें खेलते देखना पसंद करता हूं

एडिलेड23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वेस्टइंडीज के लीजेंड ब्रायन लारा ने कहा- लोकेश राहुल को खेलते देखने के लिए खर्चा भी कर सकता हूं। -फाइल फोटो

वेस्टइंडीज क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान और लीजेंड ब्रायन लारा ने मौजूदा इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में लोकेश राहुल को सबसे पसंदीदा खिलाड़ी बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि आज सीमित ओवर्स (वनडे और टी-20) के फॉर्मेट में राहुल से बेस्ट कोई नहीं है। लारा ने कहा कि वे राहुल को खेलते हुए देखना पसंद करते हैं।

ब्रायन लारा और पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान रिकी पोंटिंग एक क्रिकेटिंग चैनल पर बात कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान पोंटिंग ने लारा से उनका मौजूदा इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट का बेस्ट प्लेयर पूछा, जिसके जवाब में उन्होंने राहुल का नाम लिया।

राहुल का खेल देखने के लिए खर्चा भी कर सकता हूं
लारा ने कहा, ‘‘यह बहुत आसान जवाब है। मेरे फेवरेट लोकेश राहुल हैं। यदि आप अभी खेल रहीं दो टीमों (भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया) की बात कर रहे हैं, तो लोकेश राहुल मेरे सबसे फेवरेट हैं। उन्हें खेलते देखने के लिए मैं कितना भी खर्चा कर सकता हूं।’’

वे परंपरागत शॉट खेलते हुए बड़ा स्कोर बनाते हैं
वेस्टइंडीज के लीजेंड ने कहा, ‘‘वर्ल्ड में जोफ्रा आर्चर बेहतरीन हैं। निकोलस पूरन भी हैं, लेकिन में अभी लोकेश राहुल का ही खेल देखना बेहद पसंद करता हूं। खासकर टी-20 क्रिकेट में। मैं जानता हूं कि वे अब टेस्ट क्रिकेट भी खेलने वाले हैं, लेकिन जब आप उन्हें टी-20 में खेलते देखते हैं, तो अलग ही मजा आता है। वे परंपरागत शॉट खेलने की काबिलियत रखते हैं और बड़ा स्कोर बनाते हैं।’’

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें