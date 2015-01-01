पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारत का ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरा:चैपल और क्लार्क ने कहा- लगातार दो डबल सेंचुरी लगाने वाले ओपनर पुकोवस्की को मौका मिले

ब्रिस्बेन8 मिनट पहले
विटोरिया के पुकोवस्की का इस सीजन में बेहतर प्रदर्शन रहा है। उन्हाेंने दो डबल सेंचुरी लगाए।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान इयान चैपल और माइकल क्लार्क ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर आने वाली टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ चार टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज में युवा ओपनर विल पुकोवस्की को टीम में शामिल करने की पैरवी की है।

विटोरिया के पुकोवस्की का इस सीजन में बेहतर प्रदर्शन रहा है। उन्होंने 457 रन बनाए। पुकोवस्की ने वेस्टर्न ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए खिलाफ मैच में डबल सेंचुरी लगाते हुए 202 रन बनाए थे। वहीं पिछले हफ्ते साउथ अफ्रीका के खिलाफ मैच में 255 रन बनाए थे। क्लार्क ने कहा है कि इंडिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट में पुकोवस्की को अवश्य मौका मिलना चाहिए। यह बात उन्हाेंने स्काई स्पोर्ट्स रेडियो से बातचीत में कही। पहला टेस्ट मैच 17 दिसंबर से एडिलेड में शुरू होगा।

उन्होंने कहा”उनका चयन करना चाहिए---- उन्हें भविष्य के लिए तैयार करना चाहिए। इंडिया एक अच्छी टीम है लेकिन यह युवा डेिवड वॉर्नर के ओपनिंग पार्टनर बनने के लिए तैयार है। वहीं मार्नस लाबुसाने को नंबर तीन और स्टीव स्मिथ को नंबर चार पर बल्लेबाजी के लिए उतारा जाना चाहिए।”

ओपनर बुन्स के जगह पर पुकोवस्की को मिले मौका

1971 और 1975 के बीच ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम की कप्तानी करने वाले इयान चैपल ने कहा कि पुकोवस्की टेस्ट ओपनर जो बुन्स की जगह पर भविष्य के लिए बेहतर विकल्प हो सकते हैं। उन्हें मौका दिया जाना चाहिए। बुन्स ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए 32 की औसत से रन बनाए हैं। जबकि क्वींसलैंड के लिए उन्होंने पिछले सीजन में 7,29,0 और 10 रन बनाए थे।

इयान चैपल ने एबीसी से कहा कि पिछले सीजन में बुन्स का बेहतर प्रदर्शन नहीं रहा। वहीं बुन्स कहीं नहीं जा रहे हैं। जबकि पुकोवस्की में काफी संभावनाएं हैं। पुकोवस्की ने 22 फर्स्ट क्लास मैच में 57.93 की औसत से रन बनाए हैं।

