क्या दूसरे टेस्ट की पिच खराब थी:दलजीत बोले-होम टीम को पसंद की पिच बनवाने का हक, अतुल वासन ने इसे अखाड़ा करार दिया

चेन्नई33 मिनट पहले
टीम इंडिया ने दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में इंग्लैंड को 317 रन से हरा दिया। भारत ने इस मैच में अपनी दो पारियों में 615 रन बनाए। वहीं, इंग्लैंड की टीम दो पारी मिलाकर सिर्फ 298 रन बना सकी। इस वजह से इस टेस्ट की पिच आलोचकों के निशाने पर रही है। हालांकि, कई दिग्गजों ने इसे डिफेंड भी किया। करीब 22 साल तक बीसीसीआई के चीफ क्यूरेटर रहे दलजीत सिंह ने इस मुद्दे पर भास्कर से बातचीत में कहा कि होम टीम को अपनी पसंद की पिच बनवाने का हक है। वहीं, पूर्व भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज अतुल वासन ने इसे पिच की जगह अखाड़ा करार दिया।

इस पिच पर रन बनाना नामुमकिन नहीं था: दलजीत
दलीजत सिंह का कहना है, ‘मेजबान टीम अपनी ताकत के अनुरूप पिच तैयार करती है। भारत ने भी ऐसा ही किया। इंग्लैंड, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, न्यूजीलैंड और साउथ अफ्रीका की टीमें हमेशा भारत में पिच को लेकर सवाल उठाती रही हैं। यह सही है कि इस पिच पर स्पिनर्स का दबदबा रहा लेकिन यहां बल्लेबाजी नामुमकिन नहीं थी। अश्विन तीसरे दिन के खेल में शतक बनाने में सफल हुए। खराब पिच पर यह संभव नहीं है। पहले टेस्ट के लिए भी कहा जा सकता है कि अगर भारत टॉस जीतता तो परिणाम कुछ और ही होता। हालांकि, मेरा हमेशा से यह मानना है कि टेस्ट में पिच पांच दिनों के ध्यान में रखकर तैयार किया जाना चाहिए।'

ऐसी पिच मत बनाओ कि हार-जीत टॉस पर निर्भर हो जाए
दूसरे टेस्ट मैच की पिच को लेकर पूर्व क्रिकेटर अतुल वासन ने कहा, ‘यह पिच नहीं, बल्कि अखाड़ा था। टेस्ट के लिए ऐसी पिच तैयार नहीं की जानी चाहिए जहां टॉस सबसे महत्वपूर्ण हो जाए। सीरीज के दो मैच चेन्नई में हुए और मैं दोनों मैचों की पिचों को अच्छा नहीं मानता हूं। दूसरे टेस्ट में अगर इंग्लैंड की टीम फॉलोअन खेलती तो मुकाबला शायद ढाई दिन तक ही चलता। मेरा मानना है कि ऐसे पिच तैयार करने वाले क्यूरेटर के ऊपर एक्शन लेना चाहिए।'

अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी दो राय
दूसरे टेस्ट की पिच को लेकर विदेशी क्रिकेटरों के बीच भी दो तरह की राय है। इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने कहा था कि चेपक का पिच काफी चौंकाने वाला है। यह 5 दिन के टेस्ट के लिए तैयार की गई पिच नहीं है। वहीं, पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई स्पिनर शेन वॉर्न ने कहा था कि पहले टेस्ट के आखिरी दिन भी पिच पर स्पिनर्स को मदद थी। उस वक्त किसी ने भी कुछ नहीं कहा, जब भारत के पास जीतने का कोई चांस नहीं था। कम से कम दूसरा टेस्ट पहली गेंद से दोनों टीमों के लिए एक जैसी रही।

