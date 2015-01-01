पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भारत का ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरा:वॉर्नर ने कहा- कोहली के उकसावे में नहीं आऊंगा; बल्ले से दूंगा जवाब

30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ओपनर डेविड वॉर्नर ने 126 वनडे मैचों में 44.56 की औसत से 5303 रन बनाए हैं।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपनर डेविड वॉर्नर ने कहा कि वह भारत के साथ होने वाली सीरीज के दौरान कोहली के उकसावे पर नहीं आएंगे, बल्कि अपने बल्ले से रन बनाकर जवाब देंगे। 27 नवंबर से वनडे सीरीज है। भारत को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर तीन वनडे और तीन टी-20 और चार टेस्ट मैच खेलने हैं। वॉर्नर ने कहा कि पिछली बार इंडिया दौरे पर भी उन्होंने यही रणनीति अपनाई थी।

डेविड वाॅर्नर ने कांफ्रेंस कॉल में कहा- हमेशा हम लोग कुछ न कुछ सीखते हैं। मैं किसी छींटाकशी में अपने को शामिल नहीं करना चाहता हूं। मैं उसे इग्नोर करूंगा। मेरी कोशिश होगी कि मैं अपने बल्ले से ही जवाब दूं।

वॉर्नर ने कहा- वह अपने ऊपर की गई छींटाकशी को प्रेरणा के रूप में लेंगे। वह जवाब नहीं देंगे। बल्कि वह पॉजिटिव एटीट्यूड को बनाए रखेंगे। और बल्ले से ही जवाब देंगे।

उन्होंने कहा,”साथियों पर गलत प्रभाव छोड़ने की जगह आपको विनम्र रहना चाहिए और विपक्षी खिलाड़ियों का भी सम्मान करना चाहिए। आपको हमेशा अपना धैर्य बनाए रखना चाहिए। ज्यादा एग्रेसिव नहीं होना चाहिए और न ही बच्चों की तरह ज्यादा गुस्सा करना चाहिए।”

2018 में वॉर्नर और पूर्व कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ पर बॉल टेम्परिंग के आरोप में एक साल के लिए प्रतिबंध लगाया था। उसके बाद उन्होंने वापसी की है।

वॉर्नर ने ओपनिंग पार्टनर जो बर्न्स का सपोर्ट किया

ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम में युवा बल्लेबाज विल पुकोव्स्की को शामिल किया गया है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि जो बोन्स की जगह टेस्ट में वॉर्नर के ओपनिंग पार्टनर पुकोव्स्की हो सकते हैं। वॉर्नर ने टेस्ट पार्टनर बर्न्स का बचाव करते हुए कहा कि वह बेहतर बल्लेबाज हैं। मुझे पता है कि बाहर करने पर क्रिकेटर को क्या करना पड़ता है।

रोहित के वनडे में न होने पर पड़ सकता है फर्क

वॉर्नर ने कहा कि वनडे टीम में रोहित के नहीं होने से बैटिंग लाइनअप कमजोर होगी। हालांकि विराट उस कमी को पूरा कर लेंगे। वहीं मयंक अग्रवाल, केएल राहुल, शिखर धवन जैसे खिलाड़ी अभी बेहतर फॉर्म में हैं। उन्होंने टेस्ट टीम के वाइस कैप्टन आजिंक्य रहाणे की भी तारीफ की।

टीम इंडिया का ऑस्ट्रेलिया शेड्यूल

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में 11 दिसंबर से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू, जर्मनी और ब्रिटेन में भी अगले महीने से टीकाकरण - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें