कोहली ने वार्नर को जर्सी गिफ्ट की:ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ओपनर ने भारतीय कप्तान को थैंक्यू कहा, बोले- कोहली मेरी बेटी के फेवरेट प्लेयर

कैनबरा23 मिनट पहले
वॉर्नर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टीव रहते हैं। उन्होंने अपने बेटी इंडी और पत्नी के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो शेयर किया था। - Dainik Bhaskar
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ओपनर डेविड वॉर्नर ने भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली को उन्हें जर्सी गिफ्ट करने के लिए थैंक्यू कहा। वॉर्नर ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो पोस्ट किया। इसमें उनकी बेटी ने कोहली की गिफ्ट की हुई जर्सी पहनी थी। वॉर्नर ने मजाक में यह भी कहा कि मेरी बेटी (इंडी) एरॉन फिंच और उनकी जगह कोहली को अपना फेवरेट प्लेयर मानती है।

चोट के कारण पहला 2 टेस्ट नहीं खेल सके थे वॉर्नर
वॉर्नर ने कहा, 'हमने टेस्ट सीरीज गंवा दी, लेकिन इस हार का मेरी बेटी पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ा। थैंक्यू विराट कोहली अपनी साइन की हुई जर्सी गिफ्ट करने के लिए। इंडी को यह जर्सी बेहद पसंद आई।' वॉर्नर चोट के कारण भारत के खिलाफ पहला 2 टेस्ट नहीं खेल पाए थे। आखिरी 2 टेस्ट में वे कुछ खास फॉर्म में नहीं दिखे और 4 पारियों में 16.75 की औसत से सिर्फ 67 रन बनाए थे।

भारत ने लगातार दूसरी बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया को उसकी जमीन पर हराया
भारत ने लगातार दूसरी बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ उसकी जमीन पर सीरीज में जीत हासिल की। टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 2-1 से हराया। इससे पहले 2018-19 में भी भारत ने 2-1 से सीरीज जीती थी। इस सीरीज में वॉर्नर और स्टीव स्मिथ नहीं खेले थे। क्योंकि उनपर बॉल टेम्परिंग मामले में एक साल का बैन लगा था।

कोहली पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर चले गए थे। उनकी गैरमौजूदगी में अजिंक्य रहाणे ने तीन टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी संभाली थी। भारत को अब 5 फरवरी से इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 4 टेस्ट खेलने हैं। इस सीरीज में कोहली ही भारत की कप्तानी संभालेंगे।

