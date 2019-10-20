प्राइम प्राइम
  • curly_tales
  • josh-talks
Change Cookies Settings

रांची टेस्ट / डीन एल्गर ने भारतीय होटल और खाने की बुराई की, यूजर्स बोले- इन्हें रोने के लिए अच्छा बिस्तर चाहिए



डीन एल्गर। -फाइल फोटो डीन एल्गर। -फाइल फोटो
X
डीन एल्गर। -फाइल फोटोडीन एल्गर। -फाइल फोटो

  • डीन एल्गर ने कहा- भारत आने पर हमेशा आपको काफी अच्छी सीख मिलती है
  • एक यूजर ने कहा- कोई एल्गर को कैपटाउन के होटल्स में पानी की किल्लत के बारे में बताए

Dainik Bhaskar

Oct 20, 2019, 09:45 AM IST

खेल डेस्क. दक्षिण अफ्रीका क्रिकेट टीम का तीन टेस्ट की सीरीज का भारत दौरा काफी खराब रहा है। अफ्रीकी टीम पहले दो मैच हारकर सीरीज गंवा चुकी है। फिलहाल, रांची में तीसरा टेस्ट खेला जा रहा है। इसी बीच अफ्रीकी खिलाड़ी डीएन एल्गर का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा, जिसमें वे भारतीय होटल और खाने की बुराई कर रहे हैं। इस पर एक यूजर्स ने कहा कि इन्हें रोने के लिए अच्छे बिस्तर की जरूरत है।

 

एल्गर ने कहा, ‘‘यह चुनौतीपूर्ण दौरा है। एक व्यक्ति, एक क्रिकेटर के तौर पर आप बहुत कुछ सीखते हो। आप खुद के बारे में तब ज्यादा जानते हैं, जब आप छोटी जगहों पर जाते हैं, जहां अच्छे होटल नहीं होते हों और फिर आपको मैदान पर भी चुनौती का सामना करना होता है। भारत आने पर हमेशा आपको काफी अच्छी सीख मिलती है।’’

 

 

 

 

 

 

DBApp

 

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA
COMMENT

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें

मलेरिया अलर्ट

जानें बरसात में होने वाली 5 बीमारियों के बारे में, बचने के ये हैं उपाय
जानकारी / जानें बरसात में होने वाली 5 बीमारियों के बारे में, बचने के ये हैं उपाय
यात्रा के दौरान ऐसे करें मलेरिया से बचाव
अलर्ट / यात्रा के दौरान ऐसे करें मलेरिया से बचाव
गंदे पानी का ‘कोएक्सिअल मच्छर’ फैला सकता है ‘जीका वारयस’
सावधान / गंदे पानी का ‘कोएक्सिअल मच्छर’ फैला सकता है ‘जीका वारयस’
डेंगू होने पर बुखार भी हो ये जरूरी नहीं
सावधान / डेंगू होने पर बुखार भी हो ये जरूरी नहीं
ये पौधे दिलाएँगे मच्छरों से छुटकारा
मच्छरों से मुक्ति / ये पौधे दिलाएँगे मच्छरों से छुटकारा