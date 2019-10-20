डीन एल्गर ने कहा- भारत आने पर हमेशा आपको काफी अच्छी सीख मिलती है

एक यूजर ने कहा- कोई एल्गर को कैपटाउन के होटल्स में पानी की किल्लत के बारे में बताए

Dainik Bhaskar Oct 20, 2019, 09:45 AM IST

खेल डेस्क. दक्षिण अफ्रीका क्रिकेट टीम का तीन टेस्ट की सीरीज का भारत दौरा काफी खराब रहा है। अफ्रीकी टीम पहले दो मैच हारकर सीरीज गंवा चुकी है। फिलहाल, रांची में तीसरा टेस्ट खेला जा रहा है। इसी बीच अफ्रीकी खिलाड़ी डीएन एल्गर का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा, जिसमें वे भारतीय होटल और खाने की बुराई कर रहे हैं। इस पर एक यूजर्स ने कहा कि इन्हें रोने के लिए अच्छे बिस्तर की जरूरत है।

एल्गर ने कहा, ‘‘यह चुनौतीपूर्ण दौरा है। एक व्यक्ति, एक क्रिकेटर के तौर पर आप बहुत कुछ सीखते हो। आप खुद के बारे में तब ज्यादा जानते हैं, जब आप छोटी जगहों पर जाते हैं, जहां अच्छे होटल नहीं होते हों और फिर आपको मैदान पर भी चुनौती का सामना करना होता है। भारत आने पर हमेशा आपको काफी अच्छी सीख मिलती है।’’

India are very streetwise and clever, but it's 'not doom and gloom for us' - Dean Elgar #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/EdrqdKzD4s — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 18, 2019

Somebody needs to remind @deanelgar that Cape Town hotel rooms gave Indian cricketers only two mins of time to take showers because of extreme water shortage. — Amit Lakhani (@VeniVidiVici_08) October 18, 2019

Give them food @BCCI @SGanguly99 , you don't know @deanelgar and SA are not able to win because they are unable to eat "potential" food. Even Indian hotels are testing their limits. This is cheating. They can't see spinning bowl coz of weak eyesight on tour , coz of poor food. :( https://t.co/kfeIiQotKq — Tyrion Kanpuriya (@tyrionkanpuriya) October 18, 2019