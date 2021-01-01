पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारत-इंग्लैंड चेन्नई टेस्ट से पहले प्रैक्टिस:क्वारैंटाइन के बाद स्टोक्स, आर्चर और बर्न्स की ट्रेनिंग शुरू; बाकी टीम 2 फरवरी से प्रैक्टिस करेगी

चेन्नई28 मिनट पहले
बॉलिंग प्रैक्टिस करते इंग्लैंड के ऑलराउंडर बेन स्टोक्स। उन्होंने और पेसर जोफ्रा आर्चर ने वर्कलोड के कारण श्रीलंका दौरे से आराम लिया था। -फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
बॉलिंग प्रैक्टिस करते इंग्लैंड के ऑलराउंडर बेन स्टोक्स। उन्होंने और पेसर जोफ्रा आर्चर ने वर्कलोड के कारण श्रीलंका दौरे से आराम लिया था। -फाइल फोटो

भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज का पहला मैच चेन्नई में 5 फरवरी से खेला जाएगा। इसके लिए इंग्लैंड के ऑलराउंडर बेन स्टोक्स, पेसर जोफ्रा आर्चर और ओपनर रोरी बर्न्स ने प्रैक्टिस शुरू कर दी है। इंग्लैंड के बाकी टीम और भारतीय खिलाड़ी क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड पूरा होने के बाद 2 फरवरी से प्रैक्टिस शुरू करेंगे।

तीनों इंग्लिश प्लेयर श्रीलंका दौरे पर नहीं गए थे। इस कारण वे 24 जनवरी को ही चेन्नई पहुंच गए थे और अपना 6 दिन का क्वारैंटाइन पूरा कर लिया। बाकी टीम श्रीलंका दौरे के कारण 27 जनवरी को चेन्नई पहुंची थी।

पैटरनिटी लीव के बाद लौट रहे बर्न्स
वर्कलोड के कारण स्टोक्स और आर्चर ने श्रीलंका दौरे से आराम लिया था। वहीं, रोरी बर्न्स पैटरनिटी लीव पर थे। वे हाल ही में पिता बने हैं। तीनों की गैरमौजूदगी में इंग्लैंड ने श्रीलंका को उसी के घर में 2-0 से टेस्ट सीरीज में शिकस्त दी।

स्टोक्स, आर्चर और बर्न्स ने तीन कोरोना टेस्ट पास कर लिए हैं। बाकी इंग्लैंड टीम ने क्वारैंटाइन के दौरान अपना दूसरा PCR कोरोना टेस्ट पास कर लिया है। सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई।

पहले दो टेस्ट के लिए भारतीय टीम

  • ओपनिंग: रोहित शर्मा, शुभमन गिल, मयंक अग्रवाल
  • मिडिल ऑर्डर: चेतेश्वर पुजारा, विराट कोहली (कप्तान), अजिंक्य रहाणे, ऋषभ पंत, ऋद्धिमान साहा, हार्दिक पांड्या, लोकेश राहुल
  • तेज गेंदबाज: जसप्रीत बुमराह, इशांत शर्मा, मोहम्मद सिराज, शार्दूल ठाकुर
  • स्पिनर: आर अश्विन, कुलदीप यादव, वाशिंगटन सुंदर, अक्षर पटेल
  • स्टैंडबाय: केएस भारत (विकेटकीपर), अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन, शाहबाज़ नदीम, राहुल चाहर
  • नेट बॉलर्स: अंकित राजपूत, अवेश खान, संदीप वारियर, कृष्णप्पा गौतम, सौरभ कुमार

पहले दो टेस्ट के लिए इंग्लैंड की टीम

  • जो रूट (कप्तान), जोफ्रा आर्चर, मोइन अली, जेम्स एंडरसन, डॉम बेस, स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड, रोरी बर्न्स, जोस बटलर, जैक क्राउली, बेन फॉक्स, डैन लॉरेंस, जैक लीच, डॉम सिबली, बेन स्टोक्स, ओली स्टोन और क्रिस वोक्स
  • रिजर्व खिलाड़ी: जेम्स ब्रेसी, मैसन क्रेन, साकिब महमूद, मैथ्यू पार्किंसन, ओली रॉबिंसन, अमर विर्दी
