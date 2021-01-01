पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंग्लैंड टीम को भारतीय बल्लेबाजों से डर:बैटिंग कोच बोले- हमारे गेंदबाज ज्यादा बेहतर नहीं, टीम इंडिया पर दबाव के लिए बड़ा स्कोर बनाना होगा

विराट कोहली का 2014 में इंग्लैंड दौरे पर प्रदर्शन अच्छा नहीं रहा था। इसके बाद उन्होंने 2016 और 2018 में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीरीज में जमकर रन बनाए थे। -फाइल फोटो

टीम इंडिया को अपने घर में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट, टी-20 और वनडे की सीरीज खेलना है। पहला टेस्ट चेन्नई में 5 फरवरी से खेला जाएगा। इससे पहले ही इंग्लैंड के बैटिंग कोच ग्राहम थोरपे ने खुलासा किया है कि उन्हें अपने गेंदबाजों से ज्यादा उम्मीद नहीं है। वे चाहते हैं कि इंग्लिश बल्लेबाज बड़ा स्कोर बनाकर भारतीय टीम पर दबाव बनाएं।

विराट कोहली का 2014 में इंग्लैंड दौरे पर प्रदर्शन अच्छा नहीं रहा था। इसके बाद उन्होंने 2016 और 2018 की सीरीज में जमकर रन बनाए थे। ऐसे में इंग्लैंड टीम ने इस बार कोहली और उनकी टीम के खिलाफ खास रणनीति तैयार की है।

कोहली को रोकने के लिए लगातार अच्छी गेंदबाजी करना होगा

कोहली पर लगाम लगाने वाले सवाल पर ग्राहम थोरपे ने कहा, ‘‘हम जानते हैं कि वे (कोहली) शानदार खिलाड़ी हैं। वे और उनके बैट्समैन भारतीय कंडीशन को बेहतर समझते हैं। ऐसे में हमारे गेंदबाजों के लिए यही सबसे अच्छी रणनीति होगी कि वे लगातार अच्छी लाइन पर बॉलिंग करें। हालांकि, हमें हमारे स्पिनर्स और तेज गेंदबाजों से ज्यादा उम्मीद नहीं करना चाहिए। हमारे बैट्समैन को बड़ा स्कोर बनाकर भारतीय टीम पर दबाव बनाना होगा। यही बेहतर रणनीति होगी।’’

इंडियन बॉलिंग अटैक अब स्पिनर्स पर निर्भर नहीं
भारतीय गेंदबाजी अटैक पर बात करते हुए थोरपे ने कहा, ‘‘एक बात हमें याद रखनी होगी कि इंडियन बॉलिंग अटैक अब स्पिनर्स पर निर्भर नहीं है। उनका तेज गेंदबाजी आक्रमण और भी ज्यादा मजबूत हुआ है। हम इसको लेकर पूरी तरह से अलर्ट भी हैं। आप जब भी एशिया दौरे पर आते हैं, तो आप स्पिन के खिलाफ अच्छी रणनीति बनाते हैं, लेकिन इस बार भारतीय टीम के साथ ऐसा नहीं है।’’

दोनों टीम 2 फरवरी से चेन्नई में प्रैक्टिस शुरू करेंगी
थोरपे ने कहा, ‘‘चेन्नई टेस्ट से पहले हमें ट्रेनिंग का (3 दिन) समय मिला है। हम इसे अच्छी तरह से इस्तेमाल करेंगे।’’ दरअसल, भारत और इंग्लैंड टीम पहले टेस्ट के लिए चेन्नई में 6 दिन के लिए क्वारैंटाइन में है। इस दौरान सभी के 3 कोरोना टेस्ट होंगे। रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने पर दोनों टीम 2 फरवरी से अलग-अलग समय में प्रैक्टिस शुरू कर सकेंगे।

