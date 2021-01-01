पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेस्ट में बेस्ट बन सकते हैं जो रूट:ज्योफ्री बॉयकॉट ने कहा- रूट में सचिन के सभी टेस्ट रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने का दम

लंदनएक घंटा पहले
जो रूट ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ 2 टेस्ट की 4 पारियों में 106.50 की औसत से 426 रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने एक दोहरे शतक समेत 2 सेंचुरी भी लगाई। -फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान जो रूट टेस्ट क्रिकेट में बेस्ट बन सकते हैं। जिस अच्छी फॉर्म में वे आज खेल रहे हैं, यदि इसी रफ्तार से खेलते रहे तो सचिन तेंदुलकर के सबसे ज्यादा 200 टेस्ट खेलने और सबसे ज्यादा 15921 रन के रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ देंगे।

30 साल के जो रूट ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ 2 टेस्ट की 4 पारियों में 106.50 की औसत से 426 रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने एक दोहरे शतक समेत 2 सेंचुरी भी लगाई। उन्होंने कप्तानी पारी खेलते हुए श्रीलंका को 2-0 से क्लीन स्वीप किया।

रूट ने अब तक 99 टेस्ट में 8249 रन बनाए
क्रिकेटर ज्योफ्री बॉयकॉट ने द टेलीग्राफ के लिए कॉलम लिखा। इसमें उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘हाल ही में उन्होंने (जो रूट) ने इंग्लैंड के लिए सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने के मामले में डेविड गॉवर, केविन पीटरसन और मुझे पीछे छोड़ा है। इसे भूल नहीं सकते। जो रूट में सचिन तेंदुलकर के सबसे ज्यादा 200 टेस्ट और सबसे ज्यादा रन का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने का दम है।’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘रूट अभी सिर्फ 30 साल के हैं। उन्होंने 99 टेस्ट खेलकर 8249 रन बना लिए हैं। यदि उन्हें कोई गंभीर चोट नहीं लगती है और वे लगातार खेलते हैं, तो सचिन के ऑलटाइम 15921 रन के रिकॉर्ड को क्यों नहीं तोड़ सकते।’’

कोहली, स्मिथ और विलियम्सन में भी काबिलियत
बॉयकॉट ने कहा, ‘‘उनकी ही तरह विराट कोहली, स्टीव स्मिथ और केन विलियम्सन भी शानदार खिलाड़ी हैं। उनमें भी सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने की क्षमता है। हमें रूट की बल्लेबाजी को एंजॉय करना चाहिए न कि उन्हें जज करना चाहिए। उनकी किसी महान खिलाड़ी से तुलना करना भी ठीक नहीं है, क्योंकि हर एक अलग काबिलियत होती है।’’

इंडिया-इंग्लैंड टेस्ट सीरीज 5 फरवरी से
इंग्लैंड टीम श्रीलंका को हराने के बाद भारतीय दौरे पर पहुंच गई है। यहां उसे भारत के खिलाफ 4 टेस्ट, 5 टी-20 और 3 वनडे की सीरीज खेलना है। दोनों टीम के बीच पहला टेस्ट 5 फरवरी से चेन्नई में खेला जाएगी। दोनों टीम के बीच एक डे-नाइट टेस्ट भी खेला जाएगा।

