16 साल बाद इंग्लैंड का पाकिस्तान दौरा:अक्टूबर 2021 में दोनों टीमें कराची में टी-20 खेलेगी;अगस्त में भारत इंग्लैंड में पांच टेस्ट मैच खेलेगी

लंदन24 मिनट पहले
इंडिया टीम अगले साल अगस्त में इंग्लैंड के दौरे पर जाएगी। वह इंग्लैंड के साथ पांच टेस्ट मैच खेलेगी।

16 साल बाद इंग्लैंड पाकिस्तान का दौरा करेगी। दोनों देशों के बोर्ड के बीच इसको लेकर सहमति हो चुकी है। इंग्लैंड एंड वेल्स क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने बुधवार को इसकी पुष्टि की।

इंग्लैंड अगले साल भारत में टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप से पहले पाकिस्तान में दो टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज खेलेगी। ये मैच 15 और 16 अक्टूबर को कराची में खेले जाएंगे। पाकिस्तान ने इंग्लैंड को अगले साल जनवरी में खेलने के लिए आमंत्रित किया था। लेकिन ईसीबी ने टॉप प्लेयर्स की गैर मौजूदगी के कारण इस दौरे को मंजूरी नही दी।वहीं टीम इंडिया अगस्त में पांच टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज खेलने के लिए इंग्लैंड का दौरा करेगी।

पीसीबी के चीफ एग्जिक्यूटिव वसीम खान ने क्या कहा

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड के चीफ एग्जिक्यूटिव वसीम खान ने कहा,”मैं इस बात की पुष्टि करता हूं कि इंग्लैंड अगले साल टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप से पहले पाकिस्तान का दौरा करेगी। इंग्लैंड का 16 साल बाद पाकिस्तान का दौरा है। इसके साथ ही इंग्लैंड का 2022-23 सीजन में पाकिस्तान आकर वनडे और टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज खेलने का रास्ता भी साफ हो गया है। वहीं हमें उम्मीद है कि 2021-22 सीजन में ऑस्ट्रेलिया भी पाकिस्तान दौरे पर आएगी।”हमें उम्मीद है कि टी-20 सीरीज की अरेजमेंट इंग्लैंड को न केवल 2022-23 में फिर से पाकिस्तान दौरे पर आने के लिए प्रेरित करेगी, बल्कि पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग में भी रुचि बढ़ेगी।”

2005 के बाद पाकिस्तान का दौरा करेगी इंग्लैंड

इंग्लैंड 12 अक्टूबर को पाकिस्तान पहुंचेगी और 16 अक्टूबर को टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप में भाग लेने के लिए भारत के लिए रवाना हो जाएगी। इंग्लैंड ने 2005 में पाकिस्तान का दौरा किया था। उस समय पाकिस्तान के साथ तीन टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज और पांच वनडे इंटरनेशनल मैच खेले थे। हालांकि 2012 और 2015 में पाकिस्तान की जगह पर संयुक्त राज्य अमीरात में आकर खेला था।

ईसीबी के चीफ एग्जिक्यूटिव टॉम हॉरिसन ने क्या कहा

ईसीबी चीफ एग्जिक्यूटिव टॉम हॉरिसन ने कहा”वास्तव में हमें यह घोषणा करते हुए खुशी हो रही है, कि इंग्लैंड टी-20 टीम अगले साल अक्टूबर में पाकिस्तान में खेलने के लिए जाएगी।"

इंग्लैंड ने घरेलू सीरीज का शेड्यूल तय किया

इंग्लैंड ने घरेलू सीरीज का शेड्यूल भी तय कर दिया है। जून में तीन वनडे मैच की सीरीज खेलने के लिए श्रीलंका टीम इंग्लैंड का दौरा करेगी। जबकि जुलाई में पाकिस्तान टीम इंग्लैंड के दौरे पर जाएगी। पाकिस्तान के साथ तीन टी-20 और इतने ही वनडे मैच खेलेगी। जबकि भारत पांच टेस्ट मैचोंं की सीरीज खेलने के लिए अगस्त- सितंबर में इंग्लैंड का दौरा करेगी।

मैचडेटप्लेस
1st ODI29JUNडरहम
2nd ODI1JULओवल
3rd ODI4JULब्रिस्टल

पाकिस्तान के साथ वनडे और टी-20 सीरीज का शेड्यूल

मैचडेटप्लेस
1st ODI8 JULकार्डिफ
2nd ODI10 JULलॉर्ड्स
3rd ODI13JULबर्मिंघम
1st T2016 JULनॉटिंघम
2nd T2018 JULलीड्स
3rd T2020 JULमैनचेस्टर

भारत के साथ पांच टेस्ट मैचों का शेड्यूल

मैचडेटप्लेस
1st Test4-8 AUGनॉटिंघम
2nd12-16 AUGलॉर्ड्स
3rd25-29 AUGलीड्स
4th2-6 SEPओवल
5th10-14SEPमैनचेस्टर
