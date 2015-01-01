पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारत के खिलाफ स्मिथ तैयार:पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियन कप्तान ने कहा- वर्ल्ड नंबर वन साबित करने के लिए तैयार;शॉर्ट गेंदों को खेलने में कोई परेशानी नहीं

सिडनी42 मिनट पहले
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ आईसीसी टेस्ट रैंकिंग में नंबर वन पर काबिज है।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ ने टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए तैयार हैं। स्मिथ वर्तमान समय में आईसीसी टेस्ट रैंकिंग में नंबर वन बल्लेबाज हैं। स्मिथ ने कहा कि इसे टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ अपने प्रदर्शन से साबित करेंगे। उन्होंने माना कि वह IPL में राजस्थान रॉयल्स की ओर से खेलते हुए अपने प्रदर्शन से खुश नहीं हैं।

उन्होंने कहा- मैं अच्छे फॉर्म में नहीं था। लेकिन कुछ हफ्तों में काफी बदलाव हो चुके हैं। मैने इंडिया के खिलाफ सीरीज के लिए तैयारी की है। मैं सीरीज को लेकर उत्साहित हूं। मैं कुछ दिन पहले तक गेंद को अच्छे तरीके से नहीं खेल पा रहा था। लेकिन मैने नेट पर काफी मेहनत की। अब गेंद बल्ले पर आ रही है। अब मेरा टाइमिंग भी सही है।

शॉर्ट गेंद खेलने को लेकर तैयार

उन्होंने कहा कि शॉट गेंदों को भी वह खेलने के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार हैं। ऐसा माना जाता है कि स्मिथ को शॉट गेंदों में परेशानी होती है। न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ पिछले सत्र में नील वागनर ने उन्हें शॉर्ट गेंद पर ही चार बार आउट किया था।

वागनर की तरह शॉर्ट गेंद डालने में भारतीय गेंदबाज असमर्थ

स्मिथ ने कहा-भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज वागनर की तरह शॉर्ट गेंद नहीं कर सकते हैं। ऐसे में उन्हें खेलने में कोई परेशानी नहीं होगी। वह काफी सालों से शॉर्ट गेंदों का सामना कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में अब उन्हें शॉर्ट गेंदों से डर नहीं लगता है। नील वागनर की तरह बाउंस करना आसान नहीं है। वह अलग ही हैं। वह कंधे और रीब के बीच गेंद करते हैं। साथ ही वह रफ्तार को भी बराबर परिवर्तित करते रहते हैं। ऐसे में उन्हें खेलना किसी भी बल्लेबाज के लिए आसान नहीं होता है।

उन्होंने आगे कहा;” बहुत सारे खिलाड़ी अपने अनुसार जहां चाहे सिक्स मार सकते हैं, लेकिन मैं उस तरह का बल्लेबाज नहीं हूं।”

