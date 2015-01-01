पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारत का ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरा:पूर्व इंग्लिश कप्तान ने कहा- टीम इंडिया पहला टेस्ट हारती है, तो सीरीज में व्हाइट वॉश होना संभव

इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने कहा- पहला टेस्ट, जो डे-नाइट होना है, वह जीतना भारतीय टीम के लिए सबसे जरूरी है।

भारतीय टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर वनडे सीरीज हार चुकी है, जबकि टी-20 सीरीज में उसने जीत दर्ज की। अब दोनों टीम को 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज खेलनी है। इसको लेकर इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने कहा है कि भारतीय टीम को हर हाल में पहला टेस्ट जीतना होगा। यदि टीम यह मैच हारती है, तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सभी मैच हारकर व्हाइट वॉश हो सकती है।

क्रिकेट वेबसाइट क्रिकबज ने वॉन के हवाले से लिखा- ‘‘भारतीय टीम को तीन प्लेयर मिचेल स्टार्क, जोश हेजलवुड और पैट कमिंस का सामना करना होगा। तीनों कूकाबुरा की नई बॉल से काफी घातक होते हैं। यदि भारतीय टीम तीनों को रोकने में नाकाम रही तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया अपने को मजबूत और ताकतवर साबित करते हुए सीरीज जीत लेगी।’’

ऑस्ट्रेलिया 4-0 से टेस्ट सीरीज जीत सकती है

उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘पहला टेस्ट, जो डे-नाइट होना है, वह सीरीज का सबसे जरूरी मैच है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया पिंक बॉल टेस्ट में अब तक हारी नहीं है, खासकर एडिलेड डे-नाइट टेस्ट में। यदि ऑस्ट्रेलिया यह मैच जीतती है, तो तीन मैच से भारतीय टीम के लिए विराट कोहली की गैरमौजूदगी में सीरीज जीतना मुश्किल होगा। मेजबान 4-0 से सीरीज जीत सकती है।’’

कोहली पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर जाएंगे
दरअसल, भारतीय कप्तान कोहली जनवरी में पिता बनने वाले हैं। ऐसे में वे पहला टेस्ट खेलने के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर चले जाएंगे। उनकी गैरमौजूदगी में अजिंक्य रहाणे कप्तानी संभालेंगे। वहीं, चोट से उभरे रोहित शर्मा का तीसरे और चौथे टेस्ट में खेलना मुमकिन होगा।

स्मिथ, वॉर्नर और लाबुशाने के आने से ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम मजबूत
वॉन ने कहा, ‘‘दो साल पहले भारतीय टीम ऑस्ट्रेलियन कंडीशन में काफी मजबूत थी। उनका बॉलिंग अटैक जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, ईशांत शर्मा और रविचंद्रन अश्विन के साथ मजबूत था। वहीं, टीम में चेतेश्वर पुजारा दीवार की तरह थे। वे भारतीय बल्लेबाजी में चट्टान की तरह थे। हालांकि, उसका एक बड़ा कारण यह भी था कि तब ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम में स्टीव स्मिथ, डेविड वॉर्नर और मार्नस लाबुशाने नहीं थे। अब ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम पहले से बेहतर है। वे इंग्लैंड में एशेज जीत चुके हैं। टिम पैन भी टेस्ट कप्तान के तौर पर मजबूत हुए हैं।’’

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया टेस्ट सीरीज का शेड्यूल

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st Test (डे-नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
