कोहली-रोहित में कप्तानी का अंतर:गंभीर ने कहा- विराट बुरे कप्तान नहीं हैं, लेकिन रोहित उनसे कहीं ज्यादा बेहतर

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
IPL में रोहित शर्मा ने अपनी कप्तानी में मुंबई इंडियंस को 5वीं बार चैम्पियन बनाया। रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु के कैप्टन विराट कोहली खिताब नहीं जीत सके। -फाइल फोटो

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की कप्तानी के तौर पर विराट कोहली ज्यादा बेहतर हैं या रोहित शर्मा। इसको लेकर कई दिग्गज अपनी राय दे चुके हैं। इसी कड़ी में पूर्व क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर ने भी अपनी बात रखी। उन्होंने कहा कि इस भूमिका में कोहली अच्छे हो सकते हैं, लेकिन उपकप्तान रोहित इस मामले में उनसे ज्यादा बेहतर हैं।

गंभीर ने यह बात स्टार स्पोर्ट्स के शो क्रिकेट कनेक्टेड में कही। उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘विराट कोहली बुरे कप्तान नहीं, लेकिन रोहित शर्मा बेहतर कैप्टन हैं। दोनों की कप्तानी में क्वालिटी का यही सबसे बड़ा अंतर है। यदि हम IPL में प्रदर्शन के आधार पर खिलाड़ियों को भारतीय टीम में सिलेक्ट कर सकते हैं, तो कप्तान क्यों नहीं?’’

रोहित ने IPL में 5वीं बार खिताब जीता, कोहली का खाता नहीं खुला
IPL में रोहित को 2013 में मुंबई इंडियंस का कप्तान बनाया था। उस सीजन में उन्होंने टीम को पहली बार चैम्पियन बनाया। इसके बाद से अब तक रोहित ने मुंबई को 5वीं बार खिताब जिताया है। वहीं, कोहली भी उसी सीजन से रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु की कप्तानी संभाल रहे, लेकिन अब तक टीम को चैम्पियन नहीं बना सके।

