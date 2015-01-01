पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कॉमनवेल्थ में महिला क्रिकेट:8 टीमों में से ICC रैंकिंग की टॉप-6 टीमें सीधे क्वालिफाई करेंगी, मेजबान इंग्लैंड को भी डायरेक्ट एंट्री

दुबई35 मिनट पहले
टी-20 वुमन्स इंटरनेशनल की मौजूदा रैंकिंग में टीम इंडिया टॉप-3 में है। ऐसे में कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स उसकी दावेदारी काफी मजबूत है। (फाइल फोटो)

2022 में होने वाले बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में महिला टी-20 क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के लिए मेजबान इंग्लैंड को डायरेक्ट एंट्री दी गई है। वहीं, 8 टीमों के बीच होने वाले इस टूर्नामेंट में रैंकिंग की टॉप-6 टीमों इस टूर्नामेंट में सीधा प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। फिलहाल टीम इंडिया वर्ल्ड टी-20 रैंकिंग में तीसरे पायदान पर है।

पिछले साल ही महिला टी-20 क्रिकेट को राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में शामिल करने का फैसला किया गया था। इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) और कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स फेडरेशन (CGF) ने बुधवार को इस बारे में जानकारी दी।

एक अप्रैल की रैंकिंग के आधार पर मिलेगा प्रवेश
ICC ने स्टेटमेंट जारी कर बताया कि इंग्लैंड के अलावा अगले साल एक अप्रैल को टी-20 इंटरनेशनल की टॉप-6 टीमों को कॉमनवेल्थ में होने वाले महिला टी-20 टूर्नामेंट के लिए डायरेक्ट क्वालिफिकेशन मिलेगा। बची हुई जगह के लिए क्वालिफायर गेम्स कराए जाएंगे। जिसकी जानकारी समय आने पर दी जाएगी। हालांकि क्वालिफायर कराने की डेडलाइन 31 जनवरी 2022 है।

ये होगी क्वालिफिकेशन प्रोसेस

  • होस्ट कंट्री इंग्लैंड (डायरेक्ट एंट्री)
  • इंग्लैंड के अलावा रैंकिंग में टॉप-6 देश (एक अप्रैल 2021 को जारी रैंकिंग के आधार पर)
  • क्वालिफायर के जरिए एक टीम को क्वालिफाई करने का मौका मिलेगा

पहली बार 1998 में शामिल किया गया था क्रिकेट
क्रिकेट को पहली बार 1998 में कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में शामिल किया गया था। तब 50-50 ओवर के पुरुषों के मैच हुए थे। दक्षिण अफ्रीका स्वर्ण पदक जीतने में सफल रहा था। 22वां कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स इंग्लैंड के बर्मिंघम में 28 जुलाई से 8 अगस्त 2022 तक होगा।

हरमनप्रीत समेत लीडिंग वुमन्स टीम की कप्तानों ने किया था स्वागत
भारतीय कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर समेत दुनिया की लीडिंग वुमन्स टीम की कप्तानों ने ICC और CGF के इस फैसले का स्वागत किया था। कौर ने कहा था कि कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में महिला क्रिकेट का शामिल होना सभी खिलाड़ियों के लिए बहुत बड़ी बात है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि हम सभी इस टूर्नामेंट का हिस्सा होंगे। उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई कि टूर्नामेंट में अच्छी क्रिकेट और रोमांचक मुकाबलों से इस कदम को सफलता मिलेगी।

वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया की कप्तान मेग लैनिंग ने कहा कि पिछले कुछ सालों में महिला क्रिकेट बहुत बदल गया है। यह अब काफी आगे बढ़ चुका है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि कॉमनवेल्थ के जरिए यह और आगे बढ़ेगा।

