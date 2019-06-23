प्राइम प्राइम
  • ICC Cricket World Cup 28th match at Southampton, India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs shami made hat trick

वर्ल्ड कप / रोमांचक मैच में भारत की जीत, फैंस बोले- अफगानिस्तान ने मैच हारा, लेकिन दिल जीता



ICC Cricket World Cup 28th match at Southampton, India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs shami made hat-trick
ICC Cricket World Cup 28th match at Southampton, India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs shami made hat-trick

  • वर्ल्ड कप में भारतीय टीम की चौथी जीत
  • अंक तालिका में तीसरे पायदान पर पहुंची टीम

Dainik Bhaskar

Jun 23, 2019, 12:40 PM IST

खेल डेस्क. वर्ल्ड कप 2019 के एक बेहद रोमांचक मैच में भारत ने अफगानिस्तान को 11 रन से हरा दिया। मैच में टॉस जीतकर भारत ने 8/224 रन बनाए थे, जिसमें विराट ने 67 और जाधव ने 52 रन का योगदान दिया। जवाब में पूरी अफगान टीम 49.5 ओवर में 213 रन बनाकर आउट हो गई। भारत की ओर से मोहम्मद शमी ने चार विकेट लिए। इस दौरान उन्होंने आखिरी ओवर की लगातार तीन बॉल पर तीन विकेट लेते हुए हैट्रिक भी लगाई। ये मैच भले ही टीम इंडिया जीत गई हो, लेकिन फैन्स का दिल अफगानिस्तान के प्लेयर्स ने जीता। भारतीय फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर भारत की जीत पर खुशी तो मनाई लेकिन वे अफगानिस्तान के जज्बे की तारीफ करना नहीं भूले।

2019 ICC Cricket World CupIndia afghanistan
