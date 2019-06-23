वर्ल्ड कप में भारतीय टीम की चौथी जीत

अंक तालिका में तीसरे पायदान पर पहुंची टीम

Dainik Bhaskar Jun 23, 2019, 12:40 PM IST

खेल डेस्क. वर्ल्ड कप 2019 के एक बेहद रोमांचक मैच में भारत ने अफगानिस्तान को 11 रन से हरा दिया। मैच में टॉस जीतकर भारत ने 8/224 रन बनाए थे, जिसमें विराट ने 67 और जाधव ने 52 रन का योगदान दिया। जवाब में पूरी अफगान टीम 49.5 ओवर में 213 रन बनाकर आउट हो गई। भारत की ओर से मोहम्मद शमी ने चार विकेट लिए। इस दौरान उन्होंने आखिरी ओवर की लगातार तीन बॉल पर तीन विकेट लेते हुए हैट्रिक भी लगाई। ये मैच भले ही टीम इंडिया जीत गई हो, लेकिन फैन्स का दिल अफगानिस्तान के प्लेयर्स ने जीता। भारतीय फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर भारत की जीत पर खुशी तो मनाई लेकिन वे अफगानिस्तान के जज्बे की तारीफ करना नहीं भूले।

They fought till the end and never gave up. Missed by just 11 runs. India won the match, Afghanistan won our hearts. 👏🙏 #AfghanAtalan #INDvAFG #INDvsAFG #AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/nYQCaIBbEi — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 22, 2019

Bangladesh winning hearts with their performance.



Afghanistan winning hearts with their performance.



Pakistan BURGER, PIZZA, YAWNING! #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/vIMQN1ZqWj — Santh Kumar (@santhgogikar) June 22, 2019

Won my heart

Lots of love to Afghanistan.

Played well and best reply of this tweet.#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/Fc1p8RMHQF — Sonu Jha. (@SonuKum93525950) June 22, 2019

After all They are all Sportsman.

Rohit Sharma checks Rahmat Shah is fine after being hit on the back.



This is Called Sportsmanship !! ❤️🙌 #SpiritOfCricket@ImRo45 #RohitSharma #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/kSwhjsAb9O — Rohit Sharma FC 🇮🇳 (@Ro45FC) June 23, 2019

Afghanistan is in the news headlines for some good reason. It was the game of the tournament so far!🔥Mohammed Shami's hat-trick denied Afghanistan a historic & shock #CWC19 victory over India.

Wellplayed 🇦🇫 Lost a game but won a lot of admirers !! Did ur country proud #INDvAFG — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 22, 2019

Even though you guys lost this match, you won our heart! You guys were absolutely fantastic with your batting and bowling. New hopes are rising for you guys! You gave India one of the most toughest competition today ♥

#INDvAFG #AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/tt1hvFkwzy — Maryam Bangash🇵🇰 (@Maryam_Bangashh) June 22, 2019