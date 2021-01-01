पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग:कोहली चौथे नंबर पर काबिज, बाबर को पीछ छोड़ छठवें नंबर पर पहुंचे पुजारा;टॉप-10 बॉलर्स में दो भारतीय

दुबई
ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में विराट कोहली तीसरे और पुजारा (बाएं) छठवें नंबर पर पहुंच गए हैं। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में विराट कोहली तीसरे और पुजारा (बाएं) छठवें नंबर पर पहुंच गए हैं। (फाइल फोटो)

इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) ने शनिवार को टेस्ट रैंकिंग जारी की। बैट्समैन की रैंकिंग में भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली चौथे नंबर पर बने हुए हैं। वहीं, चेतेश्वर पुजारा को एक स्थान का फायदा हुआ है। वे पाकिस्तान के बाबर आजम को पीछे छोड़ छठवें नंबर पर पहुंच गए हैं। भारतीय उप-कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे को भी एक स्थान का फायदा हुआ। वे 8वें नंबर पर पहुंच गए। टॉप-10 में भारत के 3 बल्लेबाज शामिल हैं। जबकि, टॉप-10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट में टीम इंडिया के 2 बॉलर्स हैं।

आजम को नुकसान और पुजारा को हुआ फायदा
पाकिस्तान के कप्तान बाबर आजम न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज में नहीं खेले थे। वहीं, साउथ अफ्रीका के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में भी कुछ खास नहीं कर सके। इसलिए उन्हें एक रैंकिंग का नुकसान हुआ। जबकि, पुजारा ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज में 4 टेस्ट में 33.88 की औसत से 271 रन बनाए थे। न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान केन विलियम्सन 919 अंकों के साथ पहले स्थान पर बरकरार हैं।

विलियम्सन टॉप और स्मिथ दूसरे स्थान पर
विलियम्सन ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ 2 टेस्ट में 129.33 की औसत से 388 रन बनाए थे। उसके बाद उन्होंने टॉप रैंक हासिल की थी। इसके अलावा स्टीव स्मिथ दूसरे और मार्नस लाबुशेन तीसरे स्थान पर हैं। कोहली चौथे स्थान पर हैं। इंग्लैंड के कप्तान जो रूट को भी श्रीलंका के खिलाफ सीरीज में डबल सेंचुरी लगाने का फायदा मिला।

ICC द्वारा जारी टेस्ट रैंकिंग में टॉप-10 बैट्समैन

रैंकप्लेयरदेशपॉइंट्स
1केन विलियम्सनन्यूजीलैंड919
2स्टीव स्मिथऑस्ट्रेलिया891
3मार्नस लाबुशेनऑस्ट्रेलिया878
4विराट कोहलीभारत862
5जो रूटइंग्लैंड823
6चेतेश्वर पुजाराभारत760
7बाबर आजमपाकिस्तान755
8अजिंक्य रहाणेभारत748
9हेनरी निकोलसन्यूजीलैंड747
10बेन स्टोक्सइंग्लैंड744

अश्विन को गेंदबाजी में 2 स्थान का नुकसान
गेंदबाजों की रैंकिंग में रविचंद्रन अश्विन और जसप्रीत बुमराह टॉप-10 में बने हुए हैं। अश्विन 8वें और बुमराह 9वें स्थान पर हैं। इसके अलावा टॉप-10 में कोई भी भारतीय बॉलर नहीं है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पैट कमिंस पहले, इंग्लैंड के स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड दूसरे और न्यूजीलैंड के नील वैगनर तीसरे स्थान पर कायम हैं।

ICC द्वारा जारी टेस्ट रैंकिंग में टॉप-10 बॉलर्स

रैंकप्लेयरदेशपॉइंट्स
1पैट कमिंसऑस्ट्रेलिया908
2स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉडइंग्लैंड839
2नील वैगनरन्यूजीलैंड825
4जोश हेजलवुडऑस्ट्रेलिया816
5टिम साउदीन्यूजीलैंड811
6जेम्स एंडरसनइंग्लैंड807
7कागिसो रबाडासाउथ अफ्रीका777
8आर अश्विनभारत760
9जसप्रीत बुमराहभारत757
10जेसन होल्डरवेस्टइंडीज753

रविंद्र जडेजा तीसरे नंबर पर कायम
ऑलराउंडर्स की लिस्ट में इंग्लैड के बेन स्टोक्स पहले स्थान पर हैं। वहीं, वेस्टइंडीज के जेसन होल्डर दूसरे और भारतीय ऑलराउंडर रविंद्र जडेजा तीसरे स्थान पर हैं। जडेजा ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 2 टेस्ट में 15 की औसत से 7 विकेट लिए थे। जबकि, बल्लेबाजी में उन्होंने दो टेस्ट में 85 की औसत से 85 रन बनाए थे।

ICC द्वारा जारी टेस्ट रैंकिंग में टॉप-10 ऑलराउंडर्स

रैंकप्लेयरदेशपॉइंट्स
1बेन स्टोक्सइंग्लैंड427
2जेसन होल्डरवेस्टइंडीज423
3रविंद्र जडेजाभारत419
4शाकिब अल हसनबांग्लादेश366
5काइल जेमीसनन्यूजीलैंड293
6आर अश्विनभारत281
7मिशेल स्टार्कऑस्ट्रेलिया275
8कॉलिन डी ग्रैंडहोमन्यूजीलैंड258
9क्रिस वोक्सइंग्लैंड258
10पैट कमिंसऑस्ट्रेलिया249

ICC रैंकिंग में न्यूजीलैंड टॉप पर
टीमों की रैंकिंग में न्यूजीलैंड की टीम टॉप पर है। उन्होंने हाल ही में वेस्टइंडीज और पाकिस्तान को टेस्ट सीरीज में व्हाइट वॉश किया था। भारत की टीम दूसरे और ऑस्ट्रेलिया तीसरे नंबर पर है। भारत और न्यूजीलैंड दोनों के 118 अंक हैं। हालांकि दशमलव में आगे होने के कारण न्यूजीलैंड पहले नंबर पर है।

रैंकदेशरेटिंग
1न्यूजीलैंड118
2भारत118
3ऑस्ट्रेलिया113
4इंग्लैंड108
5साउथ अफ्रीका96
6श्रीलंका83
7पाकिस्तान82
8वेस्टइंडीज77
9बांग्लादेश55
