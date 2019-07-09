- भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच वर्ल्ड कप 2019 का पहला सेमीफाइनल
- न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान केन विलियम्सन 67 रन बनाकर आउट हुए
Dainik BhaskarJul 09, 2019, 07:36 PM IST
खेल डेस्क. वर्ल्ड कप 2019 के पहले सेमीफाइनल में मैच में न्यूजीलैंड ने भारत के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया। उसकी शुरुआत अच्छी नहीं रही और 1 रन पर ही एक विकेट गिर गया। बाद में कप्तान केन विलियम्सन ने रॉस टेलर के साथ मिलकर तीसरे विकेट के लिए 65 रन जोड़े। विलियम्सन 95 बॉल पर 67 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। भारत की ओर से रवींद्र जडेजा, हार्दिक पंड्या और युजवेंद्र चहल ने 1-1 विकेट लिया। मैच में रॉस टेलर को दिया जीवनदान भारतीय टीम को भारी पड़ा। 31.3 ओवर में बुमराह की बॉल पर धोनी के हाथों उनका कैच छूट गया था। उस वक्त वे 22 रन पर खेल रहे थे। मैच के लिए मैदान पर आती हुई भारतीय टीम
India walk out for the anthems, a billion hopes on their shoulders.#CWC19 | #INDvNZ | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xE1BshFRJ0— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
मैच से पहले दोनों देशों का राष्ट्रगान हुआ
Singing complete now it’s time for cricket 🏏 @cricketworldcup #INDvNZ #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #cricket #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/x9xYOJwC8i— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 9, 2019
मैच की पहली ही बॉल पर रिव्यू गंवाने के बाद विराट
When you use up your review on the first ball of the innings 😅 #CWC19 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/9006JKi4N5— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
स्टेडियम में बड़ी संख्या में भारतीय प्रशंसक मौजूद थे
Because Dhoni's got Kohli's back 😉 #CWC19 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/YcbZSXHHYc— ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2019
मार्टिन गुप्टिल का विकेट लेने का बाद बुमराह
Wicket! Boom boom Bumrah! Perfect bowling! He's been absolutely on it right from the start.— BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2019
New Zealand 1/1 after 3.4 overs pic.twitter.com/6HgJeZSVw6
मार्टिन गुप्टिल का कैच लेते हुए भारतीय कप्तान
Calm and collected from the Indian captain to pull off that first catch ☝️— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
Watch the wicket and more highlights on the #CWC19 app
APPLE 🍎 https://t.co/whJQyCahHr
ANDROID 🤖 https://t.co/Lsp1fBwBKR pic.twitter.com/2jOJjSJdUp
पहला विकेट जल्दी गिरने के बाद विलियम्सन और निकोलस ने पारी को संभालने की कोशिश की
After 10 overs, India are on top 🔝— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
The seamers have been metronomical, and New Zealand have managed just 27 runs.
They have only lost one wicket though. Can #KaneWilliamson and Henry Nicholls rebuild and hit back?#INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/MYZEy80MAo
निकोलस का विकेट लेने के बाद खुशी मनाते भारतीय खिलाड़ी
Jadeja strikes with a beauty! That's classic Jadeja bowling. Nicholls departs after 28 runs.— BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2019
New Zealand 69/2 after 18.2 overs
Live - https://t.co/NixsoE7TCH #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/BrzCe50qt8
27 ओवर के बाद न्यूजीलैंड का स्कोर 2 विकेट पर 89 रन था
After 27 overs, New Zealand are 89/2— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
Slow going, but they've got wickets in hand. When will #KaneWilliamson and Ross Taylor put the foot down?#CWC19 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/oN2m8CUabJ
केन विलियम्सन ने इस विश्व कप में अपने 500 रन पूरे किए
Kane Williamson's #CWC19 run tally has just passed 500, and his tournament average has just crossed 💯— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
What a player!#INDvNZ | #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/LRH3SKrRdW
विलियम्सन और रॉस टेलर के बीच तीसरे विकेट के लिए 65 रन की साझेदारी हुई
For the 30th time in ODIs, Ross Taylor and #KaneWilliamson have added 50 in partnership together. No New Zealand pair have done so more often 🤝#INDvNZ | #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/D8uNmdJWR4— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
36वें ओवर में चहल ने विलियम्सन का विकेट लिया, वे 67 रन बनाकर आउट हुए
HUGE WICKET!#KaneWilliamson goes for 67, skewing an outside edge off Yuzvendra Chahal to Ravindra Jadeja at point.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
New Zealand's main man has helped lay the platform, but no more. Can the rest of his batsmen deliver?#CWC19 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/V3IPRMK3x9
मैच के दौरान विराट हल्के-फुल्के मूड में भी नजर आए
Ross Taylor is getting a move on, but India have struck again and Bumrah is back! It's all happening at Old Trafford!— ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2019
Follow the final overs of the innings on the official app ⬇️
APPLE 🍎 https://t.co/VpYh7SIMyP
ANDROID 🤖 https://t.co/cVREQ16w2N pic.twitter.com/qqCOMQJNhx
स्टेडियम में मैच का मजा लेते हुए दर्शक
Spot the 🇳🇿 flag 🧐#INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ioA9nHXHD9— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
मैच के दौरान विराट कोहली
Indian spinners getting considerable turn in Old Trafford!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
The captain likes what he sees! #CWC19 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/K6h2t57uTr
मैच के दौरान एक भारतीय प्रशंसक
What do you think? Sounds delicious, or a little hard to swallow? 👨🍳#INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/W8U4C2PoGX— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
नीशाम का विकेट लेने का बाद सेलिब्रेट करते हार्दिक पंड्या
Neesham goes!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
He holes out to Dinesh Karthik off Hardik Pandya.
New Zealand are 162/4 with nine overs to bat. Can they push up towards 250?#CWC19 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/jhTKLb0DK1
रॉस टेलर ने अपनी टीम के लिए बेहतरीन बल्लेबाजी की
A fighting half-century by Ross Taylor. It's his 50th ODI 50 & takes us past 200 as de Grandhomme is out for 16 off 10. Five overs remain. How many can we get!? #NZvIND #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/9zZzjU8GnS— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 9, 2019
बारिश की वजह से 46.1 ओवर में मैच रोकना पड़ा। उस वक्त न्यूजीलैंड का स्कोर 5 विकेट पर 211 रन था
🌧 Rain has set in a bit here at Old Trafford, umpires unsighted at this stage 🏏 #INDvNZ #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 9, 2019
📲 | https://t.co/aU5ayqheAz pic.twitter.com/Q5S35pYETf
मैच देखने आए भारतीय समर्थक
Bad news 😞— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
The rain has increased, and the teams have had to leave the field.
New Zealand: 211/5 (46.1 overs)#INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Q0sPZPkhRm