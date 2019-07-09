प्राइम प्राइम
वर्ल्ड कप / बारिश की वजह से रुका मैच, फोटोज में देखें अबतक का मुकाबला



  • भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच वर्ल्ड कप 2019 का पहला सेमीफाइनल
  • न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान केन विलियम्सन 67 रन बनाकर आउट हुए

Jul 09, 2019, 07:36 PM IST

खेल डेस्क. वर्ल्ड कप 2019 के पहले सेमीफाइनल में मैच में न्यूजीलैंड ने भारत के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया। उसकी शुरुआत अच्छी नहीं रही और 1 रन पर ही एक विकेट गिर गया। बाद में कप्तान केन विलियम्सन ने रॉस टेलर के साथ मिलकर तीसरे विकेट के लिए 65 रन जोड़े। विलियम्सन 95 बॉल पर 67 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। भारत की ओर से रवींद्र जडेजा, हार्दिक पंड्या और युजवेंद्र चहल ने 1-1 विकेट लिया। मैच में रॉस टेलर को दिया जीवनदान भारतीय टीम को भारी पड़ा। 31.3 ओवर में बुमराह की बॉल पर धोनी के हाथों उनका कैच छूट गया था। उस वक्त वे 22 रन पर खेल रहे थे। मैच के लिए मैदान पर आती हुई भारतीय टीम

मैच से पहले दोनों देशों का राष्ट्रगान हुआ

मैच की पहली ही बॉल पर रिव्यू गंवाने के बाद विराट

स्टेडियम में बड़ी संख्या में भारतीय प्रशंसक मौजूद थे

मार्टिन गुप्टिल का विकेट लेने का बाद बुमराह

मार्टिन गुप्टिल का कैच लेते हुए भारतीय कप्तान

पहला विकेट जल्दी गिरने के बाद विलियम्सन और निकोलस  ने पारी को संभालने की कोशिश की

निकोलस का विकेट लेने के बाद खुशी मनाते भारतीय खिलाड़ी

27 ओवर के बाद न्यूजीलैंड का स्कोर 2 विकेट पर 89 रन था

केन विलियम्सन ने इस विश्व कप में अपने 500 रन पूरे किए

विलियम्सन और रॉस टेलर के बीच तीसरे विकेट के लिए 65 रन की साझेदारी हुई

36वें ओवर में चहल ने विलियम्सन का विकेट लिया, वे 67 रन बनाकर आउट हुए

मैच के दौरान विराट हल्के-फुल्के मूड में भी नजर आए

स्टेडियम में मैच का मजा लेते हुए दर्शक

मैच के दौरान विराट कोहली

मैच के दौरान एक भारतीय प्रशंसक

नीशाम का विकेट लेने का बाद सेलिब्रेट करते हार्दिक पंड्या

रॉस टेलर ने अपनी टीम के लिए बेहतरीन बल्लेबाजी की

बारिश की वजह से 46.1 ओवर में मैच रोकना पड़ा। उस वक्त न्यूजीलैंड का स्कोर 5 विकेट पर 211 रन था

मैच देखने आए भारतीय समर्थक

