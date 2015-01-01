पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोच की यंग प्लेयर्स को सीख:शुभमन के साथ फोटो शेयर कर बोले रवि शास्त्री- क्रिकेट पर अच्छी बातचीत से बढ़कर कुछ भी नहीं

सिडनी3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टीम इंडिया के हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री ने युवा ओपनर बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल के साथ अपनी फोटो शेयर की।

टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ होने वाली सीरीज के लिए तैयारी शुरू कर दी हैं। टीम के हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री ने रविवार को युवा बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल के साथ ट्विटर पर एक फोटो शेयर की। इसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा कि क्रिकेट के बारे में अच्छी बातचीत का कोई तोड़ नहीं।

टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 3 वन-डे, 3 टी-20 और 4 टेस्ट मैचों की शृंखला खेलनी है। टीम के अभियान की शुरुआत 27 नवंबर से वन-डे मैच से होगी।

टीम की तैयारियों में व्यस्त हैं कोच
इससे पहले रवि शास्त्री ने प्रैक्टिस सेशन की फोटोज ट्विटर पर शेयर की थीं। फोटोज में उनके साथ हार्दिक पंड्या, शार्दूल ठाकुर और शिखर धवन नजर आ रहे थे। कोरोना के बीच क्रिकेट शुरू होने पर टीम इंडिया के हेड कोच ने खुशी जाहिर करते हुए कहा था कि काम पर लौटकर अच्छा लग रहा है।

कोहली ने टेस्ट की तैयारियां शुरू की
मंगलवार को टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने ट्विटर पर प्रैक्टिस सेशन का एक वीडियो शेयर किया था। उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा, 'मुझे टेस्ट क्रिकेट प्रैक्टिस सेशंस से प्यार है' (लव टेस्ट क्रिकेट प्रैक्टिस सेशंस)। वीडियो में तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी, मोहम्मद सिराज और स्पिनर रविंद्र जडेजा, कोहली को रेड और पिंक बॉल से प्रैक्टिस कराते दिख रहे थे।

बच्चे के जन्म के लिए दौरा बीच में छोड़ेंगे विराट
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर जाएंगे। विराट और अनुष्का की शादी 11 दिसंबर 2017 को इटली में हुई थी। कोहली ने अगस्त में ट्वीट किया था- जनवरी 2021 में हम दो से तीन हो जाएंगे।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे का शेड्यूल

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबोर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटी नटराजन पहला मैच खेल सकते हैं; सैमसन का वनडे और सिराज-सैनी का टेस्ट में डेब्यू संभव - क्रिकेट - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें