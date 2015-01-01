पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Australia Vs India Adelaide Test; Mohammad Azharuddin Advice To Virat Kohli Led Team India

IND VS AUS एडिलेड टेस्ट:अजहरुद्दीन बोले- दो स्पिनर्स सहित पांच गेंदबाजों के साथ खेलना चाहिए; कोहली के बिना अंतिम तीन मैचों में इंडिया के लिए मुश्किल

हैदराबाद9 मिनट पहले
पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन का मानना है कि टेस्ट सीरीज जीतने के लिए टीम इंडिया को ज्यादा रन स्कोर करने होंगे।

पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन मेजबान टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ चार टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज से पहले टीम इंडिया को सलाह दी है। अजहरुद्दीन का मानना है कि 17 दिसंबर से एडिलेड में होने वाला पहला टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया को दो स्पिनर्स सहित पांच गेंदबाजों साथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ मैच में उतरना चाहिए। वे भारत की फील्डिंग को लेकर भी चिंतित है। उनका यह भी मानना है कि हार्दिक पंड्या जैसे बल्लेबाज को टेस्ट टीम में शामिल होना चाहिए। एडिलेड टेस्ट डे नाइट है। यह टीम इंडिया का देश के बाहर पहला डे नाइट टेस्ट भी है।

अजहरुद्दीन ने कहा,” पिंक बॉल से खेलना लोगों के लिए मुश्किल होता है। वहीं जब विकेट ड्राई और टर्न लेने वाली हो तो आपको दो स्पिनर्स के साथ खेलने के लिए जाना चाहिए। लेकिन मुझे डाउट है, कि वह (कोहली) दो स्पिनर्स के साथ नहीं जाएंगे। आपको टेस्ट जीतने के लिए पांच बॉलर्स की जरूरत होती है। मुझे लगता कि एक कप्तान के रूप में आपको गेम में हमेशा पांच बेस्ट बॉलर चाहिए। अंत में बॉलर्स ही आपको खेल जिताने के लिए जाने जाते हैं।”

घरेलू कंडीशन और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कंडीशन में अंतर

उन्होंने कहा-घरेलू कंडीशन में विकेट टर्निंग वाला होता है। जबकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया में कंडीशन बिल्कुल अलग रहेगी। मैं मानता हूं कि विकेट अच्छी है तो ईमानदारी से कहूं तो दो स्पिनर्स के साथ जाना चाहिए। अगर आपके टॉप पांच बल्लेबाज रन नहीं बना पाते हैं, तो ऐसे में आप यह उम्मीद नहीं कर सक सकते नंबर सिक्स पर आने वाला बल्लेबाज बेहतर करेगा।

टीम इंडिया को जीतने के लिए अच्छा स्कोर करना होगा

अजहरुद्दीन ने कहा- मुझे नहीं पता कि जडेजा फिट हैं या नहीं लेकिन वे यहां पर बॉल को टर्न कराने में सक्षम नहीं हैं। वह अच्छे बल्लेबाज और अच्छे ऑलराउंडर हैं। मैं यहां पर एक ऑफ स्पिनर और एक लेग स्पिनर के साथ खेलता। टीम इंडिया की स्कवाड में चायना मैन कुलदीप यादव हैं। और एक भी लेग स्पिनर नहीं है।

अजहरुद्दीन ने कहा- मेरा मानना है कि अपनी बैटिंग ऑर्डर अच्छी है। टीम अच्छा स्कोर कर सकती है। अगर टीम को जीतना है तो अच्छा स्कोर करना होगा और पहले बैटिंग करनी होगी।

अगर पंड्या को रोक लिया जाता और वे खेलते तो अच्छा रहता। वे बेहतर ऑल राउंडर हैं। आपको टेस्ट मैच में पंड्या जैसे बल्लेबाज की जरूरत है, जो टीम के जरूरत के अनुसार रन बना सके। हमने बहुत से मैच देखे हैं, जिनमें पंड्या ने बेहतर स्कोर किए हैं।

फील्डिंग बड़ी समस्या

अजहरुद्दीन ने कहा- टीम इंडिया की खराब फील्डिंग एक बड़ी समस्या है। हम कई कैच ड्रॉप किए हैं। हमारी ग्राउंड फील्डिंग भी बहुत स्तरीय नहीं है।

कोहली का अंतिम तीन मैचों में न रहने से टीम को नुकसान

अजहरुद्दीन ने कहा कि कोहली का अंतिम तीन टेस्ट मैचों में न रहने से टीम को नुकसान होगा। क्योंकि वे स्टीव स्मिथ जैसे अग्रेसिव प्लेयर हैं। साथ ही वह तेजी से स्कोर बनाते थे। उनके बिना तीन टेस्ट खेलना टीम इंडिया के आसान नहीं है।

