  Hindi News
  Sports
  Cricket
  India Vs Australia Day Knight Test LIVE Score | Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Pujara Aaron Finch Steve Smith; IND VS AUS 1st Test Cricket Score And Latest Updates

IND vs AUS डे-नाइट टेस्ट LIVE:भारत का पहला विकेट गिरा, मैच की दूसरी बॉल पर पृथ्वी शॉ आउट; स्टार्क ने बोल्ड किया

एडिलेड4 मिनट पहले
टॉस के दौरान भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कैप्टन टिम पैन।

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच एडिलेड ओवल में डे-नाइट टेस्ट खेला जा रहा है। टीम इंडिया ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बैटिंग का फैसला किया है। मयंक अग्रवाल और चेतेश्वर पुजारा क्रीज पर हैं। ओपनर पृथ्वी शॉ मैच की दूसरी बॉल पर ही बिना खाता खोले पवेलियन लौटे। मिचेल स्टार्क ने क्लीन बोल्ड किया। मैच का स्कोरकार्ड देखने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें...

कप्तान कोहली टॉस जीतकर अब तक कोई टेस्ट नहीं हारे
भारतीय कप्तान कोहली ने अब तक 26 टेस्ट में टॉस जीता है। इस दौरान उन्होंने 21 मैच जीते और 4 ड्रॉ खेले। कोहली अब तक टॉस जीतकर कोई टेस्ट नहीं हारे।

टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग इलेवन घोषित
टीम में चार स्पेशलिस्ट बॉलर हैं। शमी, बुमराह और उमेश पेस डिपार्टमेंट संभालेंगे। रविचंद्रन अश्विन अंतिम 11 में अकेले स्पिनर हैं। हालांकि, उनका साथ हनुमा विहारी दे सकते हैं। मिडिल ऑर्डर में चेतेश्वर पुजारा, विराट कोहली और अजिंक्य रहाणे होंगे। हनुमा विहारी 6 और ऋद्धिमान साहा को 7 नंबर पर बैटिंग कर सकते हैं।

कैमरून ग्रीन का डेब्यू
ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम के लिए कैमरून ग्रीन का यह डेब्यू मैच है। टीम के लिए जो बर्न्स और मैथ्यू वेड ओपनिंग करेंगे। वहीं, मार्नस लाबुशाने तीसरे नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी करते दिखेंगे। स्पिनर के तौर पर नाथन लियोन को शामिल किया गया।

दोनों टीमें:
भारत: विराट कोहली (कप्तान), मयंक अग्रवाल, पृथ्वी शाॅ, चेतेश्वर पुजारा, हनुमा विहारी, अजिंक्य रहाणे, ऋद्धिमान साहा, रविचंद्रन अश्विन, उमेश यादव, मोहम्मद शमी और जसप्रीत बुमराह।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया: जो बर्न्स, मैथ्यू वेड, मार्नस लाबुशाने, स्टीव स्मिथ, ट्रेविस हेड, कैमरून ग्रीन, टिम पैन (विकेटकीपर और कप्तान), पैट कमिंस, मिचेल स्टार्क, नाथन लियोन और जोश हेजलवुड।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया अब तक डे-नाइट टेस्ट नहीं हारी

इंटरनेशनल लेवल पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को डे-नाइट फॉर्मेट में टेस्ट मैच खेलने का सबसे ज्यादा अनुभव है। उसने 7 पिंक बॉल टेस्ट खेले हैं और सभी में जीत हासिल की है। इससे उलट भारत के पास सिर्फ 1 डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच खेलने का अनुभव है, जो उसने पिछले साल कोलकाता के ईडन गार्डन्स में बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ खेला था। भारत का यह विदेशी जमीन पर पहला डे-नाइट टेस्ट भी होगा।

रिकॉर्ड्स में ऑस्ट्रेलिया का पलड़ा भारी
भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच अब तक कुल 98 टेस्ट मैच खेले गए हैं। इसमें भारत ने 28 और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 42 मैच जीते हैं। जबकि 27 मैच ड्रॉ और 1 बेनतीजा रहा। वहीं ऑस्ट्रेलिया में दोनों के बीच 48 मैच खेले गए। इसमें से भारत ने सिर्फ 7 और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 29 मैचों में जीत हासिल की। 12 मैच ड्रॉ रहे।

