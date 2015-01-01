पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लारा ने सूर्यकुमार को क्लास प्लेयर बताया:कहा- सूर्यकुमार की तकनीक शानदार, दबाव में बल्लेबाजी करने की भी अदभुत क्षमता

मेलबर्नएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ब्रायन लारा ने कहा- मेरे हिसाब से सूर्यकुमार यादव ने IPL में चैम्पियन मुंबई इंडियंस के लिए शानदार काम किया। -फाइल फोटो

वेस्टइंडीज के लीजेंड ब्रायन लारा ने IPL स्टार सूर्यकुमार यादव को ‘ए क्लास प्लेयर’ बताया। लारा ने कहा कि सूर्यकुमार की तकनीक शानदार है। उनके पास दबाव में बल्लेबाजी करने की अदभुत क्षमता है। लारा का मानना है कि IPL में शानदार फॉर्म दिखाने वाले सूर्यकुमार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए भारतीय टीम में सिलेक्ट किया जाना चाहिए था।

भारतीय टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर है। यहां दोनों देशों के बीच शुक्रवार से 3 वनडे और 3 टी-20 की सीरीज खेली जाएगी। इसके बाद 17 दिसंबर से 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज होगी।

IPL में मुंबई के तीसरे टॉप स्कोरर रहे सूर्यकुमार
सूर्यकुमार को दौरे के लिए भारतीय टीम में सिलेक्ट नहीं किया गया है। इस स्टार प्लेयर ने इस साल IPL में चैम्पियन मुंबई इंडियंस के लिए 16 मैच में 480 रन बनाए थे। वे मुंबई के लिए तीसरे टॉप स्कोरर रहे। उन्होंने टूर्नामेंट में ओपनर रोहित शर्मा और क्विंटन डिकॉक के बाद तीसरे नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी की।

सूर्यकुमार क्लास खिलाड़ी हैं: लारा
लारा ने स्टार स्पोर्टस से कहा, ‘‘निश्चित तौर पर, वह (सूर्यकुमार) क्लास खिलाड़ी हैं। मैं सिर्फ रन बनाने वाले खिलाड़ियों को नहीं देखता। मैं उन प्लेयर्स की तकनीक, काबिलियत, दबाव में खेलने की क्षमता और जिस पोजिशन पर वह बल्लेबाजी कर रहे हैं, यह सबकुछ भी देखता हूं। मेरे हिसाब से यादव ने मुंबई के लिए शानदार काम किया।’’

नंबर-3 बैट्समैन किसी भी टीम में बेस्ट प्लेयर होता है
वेस्टइंडीज के लीजेंड ने कहा, ‘‘वह हमेशा रोहित शर्मा और क्विंटन डिकॉक के बाद बल्लेबाजी करने आते थे। वे दबाव में रहते थे और नंबर-3 पर बल्लेबाजी करने आते थे। याद रखिए, ओपनिंग बैट्समैन को छोड़कर नंबर-3 बल्लेबाज किसी भी क्रिकेट टीम में बेस्ट प्लेयर होता है, सबसे भरोसेमंद भी होता है। मेरे लिए वह मुंबई इंडियंस के लिए यही थे और मैं इसका कोई कारण नहीं देखता हूं कि वे भारतीय टीम में क्यों नहीं हैं।’’

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए भारतीय टीम

  • वन-डे टीम: विराट कोहली (कप्तान), शुभमन गिल, शिखर धवन, केएल राहुल (उपकप्तान, विकेटकीपर), मनीष पांडे, श्रेयस अय्यर, हार्दिक पंड्या, मयंक अग्रवाल, रविंद्र जडेजा, युजवेंद्र चहल, कुलदीप यादव, जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, नवदीप सैनी और शार्दूल ठाकुर और संजू सैमसन (विकेटकीपर)।
  • टी-20 टीम: विराट कोहली (कप्तान), शिखर धवन, केएल राहुल (उपकप्तान, विकेटकीपर), मयंक अग्रवाल, श्रेयस अय्यर, मनीष पांडेय, हार्दिक पंड्या, संजू सैमसन (विकेटकीपर), रविंद्र जडेजा, वॉशिंगटन सुंदर, युजवेंद्र चहल, जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, नवदीप सैनी, दीपक चाहर और टी नटराजन।
  • टेस्ट टीम: विराट कोहली (कप्तान), अजिंक्य रहाणे (उपकप्तान), रोहित शर्मा, मयंक अग्रवाल, केएल राहुल, चेतेश्वर पुजारा, पृथ्वी शॉ, हनुमा विहारी, शुभमन गिल, ऋद्धिमान साहा (विकेटकीपर), ऋषभ पंत (विकेटकीपर), आर अश्विन, रविंद्र जडेजा, कुलदीप यादव, जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, नवदीप सैनी, उमेश यादव और मोहम्मद सिराज।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें