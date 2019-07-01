प्राइम प्राइम
  • curly_tales
  • josh-talks

वर्ल्ड कप / इंग्लैंड से हार के बाद ट्विटर यूजर्स के निशाने पर धोनी, हार के लिए ठहराया जिम्मेदार



India vs England Reactions on MS Dhoni vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Birmingham
X
India vs England Reactions on MS Dhoni vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Birmingham

  • वर्ल्ड कप के 38वें मैच में इंग्लैंड ने भारत को 31 रन से हराया
  • धोनी ने 31 गेंद पर 42 रन, जाधव ने 13 गेंद पर 12 रन बनाए
  • आखिरी ओवर्स में धीमा खेलने के लिए धोनी-जाधव फिर निशाने पर

Dainik Bhaskar

Jul 01, 2019, 12:02 PM IST

खेल डेस्क. क्रिकेट विश्व कप में भारत शनिवार तक एक भी मैच नहीं हारा था, लेकिन रविवार को इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 31 रन से हार गया। इस जीत के साथ इंग्लैंड की सेमीफाइनल में खेलने की उम्मीद कायम है। भारत की हार के बाद धोनी और जाधव धीमी बल्लेबाजी के लिए एक बार फिर से सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के निशाने पर हैं। धोनी ने 31 गेंद पर 4 चौके और एक छक्का लगाकर 42 रन बनाए। वहीं जाधव 12 गेंद पर महज 13 रन ही बना सके। 

 

सौरव गांगुली ने की आलोचना 
भारतीय टीम के पूर्व कप्तान और कमेंटेटर सौरव गांगुली ने धोनी और जाधव की धीमी गति की बल्लेबाजी देखकर कहा, "आपके पास 5 विकेट हैं फिर भी आप जीत की कोशिश नहीं करते। यह सब माइंड सेट बताता है।" इससे पहले अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ मैच में धोनी की धीमी पारी के लिए सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भी आलोचना की थी।

 

2019 World Cup
COMMENT