वर्ल्ड कप के 38वें मैच में इंग्लैंड ने भारत को 31 रन से हराया

धोनी ने 31 गेंद पर 42 रन, जाधव ने 13 गेंद पर 12 रन बनाए

आखिरी ओवर्स में धीमा खेलने के लिए धोनी-जाधव फिर निशाने पर

Dainik Bhaskar Jul 01, 2019, 12:02 PM IST

खेल डेस्क. क्रिकेट विश्व कप में भारत शनिवार तक एक भी मैच नहीं हारा था, लेकिन रविवार को इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 31 रन से हार गया। इस जीत के साथ इंग्लैंड की सेमीफाइनल में खेलने की उम्मीद कायम है। भारत की हार के बाद धोनी और जाधव धीमी बल्लेबाजी के लिए एक बार फिर से सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के निशाने पर हैं। धोनी ने 31 गेंद पर 4 चौके और एक छक्का लगाकर 42 रन बनाए। वहीं जाधव 12 गेंद पर महज 13 रन ही बना सके।

सौरव गांगुली ने की आलोचना

भारतीय टीम के पूर्व कप्तान और कमेंटेटर सौरव गांगुली ने धोनी और जाधव की धीमी गति की बल्लेबाजी देखकर कहा, "आपके पास 5 विकेट हैं फिर भी आप जीत की कोशिश नहीं करते। यह सब माइंड सेट बताता है।" इससे पहले अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ मैच में धोनी की धीमी पारी के लिए सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भी आलोचना की थी।

Disappointing finish. A run-a-ball partnership can't win games. Was exciting till Pandya was in. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 30, 2019

If there was any team that had the ability to stop India’s winning run. It was England. Dhoni’s approach in the last few overs however was baffling. 🤔 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 30, 2019

Somewhere between,"Dhoni maar raha hai to Dhoni ball kha raha hai" we all grew up #Dhoni #INDvENG — प्रो. धोंड (@amlya02) July 1, 2019

Dhoni fans after watching no intent from him to win the match...👏👏👏👏👏 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Sb8Qtk0y8D — Harsh Singh (@itsharsh7) June 30, 2019

Dhoni almost pulled of the chase when 64 runs required in 24 balls against RCB in IPL 2019

But CSK lost that match by just 1 run

Why he didnt try against eng when 71 required of 5 overs

He is not even playing 0.00001% when compared to IPL 2019#INDvENG #MSDhoni — manikantavamsi (@manikantavamsi9) July 1, 2019

#Dhoni needs to be moved up in the batting order.. He should bat at No.4.. He needs few balls to settle down.. He is not the same old #Dhoni who can hit SIX from the 1st ball..



Once he settles in, he can flourish.. He also needs better partner than #Jadav



Don't underestimate! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 1, 2019