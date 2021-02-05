पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारत की रिकॉर्ड जीत का एनालिसिस:रोहित गेमचेंजर और अश्विन ट्रम्प कार्ड साबित हुए, 90+ की रफ्तार से गेंद फेंकने वाले अक्षर को नहीं खेल पाए इंग्लैंड के बल्लेबाज

चेन्नई19 मिनट पहले
टीम इंडिया ने दूसरे टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड को 317 रन से हराकर चार मैचों की सीरीज में 1-1 की बराबरी कर ली है। 89 साल में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ भारत की यह सबसे बड़ी जीत है। पहले टेस्ट में 227 रनों की एकतरफा हार के बाद भारतीय टीम की वापसी तारीफ के काबिल रही। कुल 5 फैक्टर ऐसे रहे जिसने इस मुकाबले में भारत की राह को आसान बना दिया।

1. टॉस जीतना टॉप फैक्टर साबित हुआ
पहले टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड का टॉस जीतना काफी अहम साबित हुआ था। इस बार पिच स्पिनरों के लिए ज्यादा मददगार थी, लिहाजा टॉस की अहमियत भी ज्यादा थी। लगातार चार टेस्ट में टॉस हारने के बाद आखिरकार सिक्के की उछाल भारत के पक्ष में रही।

2. रोहित शर्मा की लाजवाब पारी
उम्मीद के मुताबिक, पिच पहले दिन से ही स्पिनरों के लिए मददगार थी। भारत के ज्यादातर बैट्समैन के लिए पिच पर टिकना मुश्किल साबित हो रहा था, लेकिन रोहित शर्मा ने 161 रनों की पारी खेलकर भारत को 300 रनों के पार पहुंचा दिया। यहां से मैच इंग्लैंड की पहुंच से लगभग बाहर निकल गया। रोहित ने सातवां शतक जमाया और टेस्ट में वे जब भी शतक जमाते हैं, टीम इंडिया जीत हासिल करती है। इस बार भी ऐसा ही हुआ।

3. गेंद और बल्ले से अश्विन का कमाल
रोहित शर्मा की शानदार पारी के बाद चेन्नई के सितारे रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने मोर्चा संभाल लिया। उन्होंने इंग्लैंड की पहली पारी में 43 रन देकर 5 विकेट लिए। इससे इंग्लिश टीम सिर्फ 134 रन पर सिमट गई। अश्विन ने इसके बाद बल्ले से कमाल दिखाते हुए 106 रनों की पारी खेल दी। इंग्लैंड की दूसरी पारी में भी उन्होंने तीन विकेट ले लिए।

4. एक्स फैक्टर साबित हुए अक्षर पटेल
इस टेस्ट में सही टीम सिलेक्शन ने भारतीय टीम की राह आसान बना दी। पहले टेस्ट में खेले स्पिनरों शाहबाज नदीम और वॉशिंगटन सुंदर की जगह इस बार अक्षर पटेल और कुलदीप यादव को मौका दिया गया। वहीं, तेज गेंदबाज बुमराह की जगह मोहम्मद सिराज आए। अक्षर 90 किमोलीटर प्रति घंटा से ज्यादा की रफ्तार से गेंद फेंकते हैं। इस कारण इंग्लैंड के बल्लेबाज आसानी से स्वीप नहीं कर पा रहे थे। अक्षर ने अपने डेब्यू टेस्ट में पारी में पांच विकेट लिए। रिस्ट स्पिनर कुलदीप को कम ओवर मिले, लेकिन उन्होंने भी असरदार गेंदबाजी की।

5. अपनी ही स्ट्रैटजी में फंस गई इंग्लैंड की टीम
पहले टेस्ट में जीत हासिल करने वाली इंग्लैंड की टीम के चार खिलाड़ी इस टेस्ट में नहीं खेले। डॉम बेस, जोस बटलर, जेम्स एंडरसन और जोफ्रा आर्चर की जगह मोइन अली, बेन फोक्स, स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड और ओली स्टोन खेले। फोक्स के अलावा अन्य तीन रिप्लेसमेंट खिलाड़ी का प्रदर्शन खास नहीं रहा।

मोइन अली ने मैच में आठ विकेट लिए, लेकिन उन्होंने काफी कमजोर गेंदें भी फेंकी। इससे भारतीय बल्लेबाजों पर दबाव नहीं बन पाया। स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड पूरी तरह बेरंग रहे तो ओली स्टोन टुकड़ों में अच्छी बॉलिंग कर पाए। कुल मिलाकर कहा जा सकता है कि रोटेशन पॉलिसी इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ गई।

