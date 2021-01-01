पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • India Has Always Competed With England Team In Their Home Country, English Team Has Won 5 Out Of 15 Series

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चंद्रेश नारायणन की कलम से:भारत को अपने घर में इंग्लैंड टीम से हमेशा टक्कर मिली है, 15 में से 5 सीरीज जीत चुकी है इंग्लिश टीम

नई दिल्ली17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चंद्रेश नारायणन (फाइल फोटो)। - Dainik Bhaskar
चंद्रेश नारायणन (फाइल फोटो)।

5 फरवरी से इंग्लैंड के भारत दौरे की शुरुआत होगी। पूर्व भारतीय सलामी बल्लेबाज गौतम गंभीर के अनुसार सीरीज में इंग्लैंड के पास कोई मौका नहीं है। दूसरे एक्सपर्ट भी कुछ ऐसे ही बयान दे रहे हैं। हमें इस तरह की उद्घोषणा करने से बचना चाहिए क्योंकि यह टेस्ट क्रिकेट है, जहां बेस्ट का टेस्ट होता है।

भारत की युवा टीम के ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जीत के बाद हमें भविष्यवाणी करने से पहले और भी सचेत रहना चाहिए। हमें याद रखना होगा कि 1976-77 में भारत में पहली टेस्ट सीरीज जीत के बाद से इंग्लैंड टीम ने यहां लगातार अच्छा किया है। 1981-82 में 6 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज में उन्हें सिर्फ 0-1 से हार मिली थी।

1984-85 में पिछड़ने के बाद मेहमान टीम ने सीरीज को 2-1 से जीता था। 1992-93 के दौरे पर टीम को सीरीज के सभी 3 मैचों में हार मिली थी। 2001-02 में नासिर हुसैन की कप्तानी में डैरेन गॉफ और एंड्रयू कैडिक के नाम वापस लेने के बाद कमजोरी गेंदबाजी के साथ टीम भारत आई। पहले मैच में हार के बाद अगले दो टेस्ट में टीम ने भारत को कड़ी टक्कर दी।

2005-06 में सीरीज 1-1 से बराबर रही। 2008-09 में भारत को 1-0 से जीत मिली थी। 2012-13 में 0-1 से पिछड़ने के बाद इंग्लैंड ने सीरीज को 2-1 से अपने नाम कर लिया। 2016-17 में इंग्लैंड का प्रदर्शन 1992-93 की तरह रहा और 5 मैचों की सीरीज में 0-4 से हार मिली।

दूसरी तरफ 2007 में इंग्लैंड में सीरीज जीतने के बाद से भारतीय टीम वहां सीरीज जीतने के करीब भी नहीं पहुंची है। हमें कोई भी भविष्यवाणी करने से पहले ये भी देख लेना चाहिए कि इंग्लिश टीम भारतीय उपमहाद्वीप में 70 और 80 के दशक से बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने लगी है। 2000 में नासिर हुसैन के कप्तान बनने के बाद इंग्लिश टीम और भी जुझारू हुई है।

उन्हें भारत दौरे पर कई नए हीरो मिले हैं। जैस एश्ले जाइल्स, एलेस्टेयर कुक, केविन पीटरसन, ग्रीम स्वान, मोंटी पनेसर। अभी इंग्लैंड के पास रूट, स्टोक्स, एंडरसन, ब्रॉड और आर्चर जैसे मैच विनर हैं। भारतीय टीम को इसलिए भी सचेत रहने की जरूरत है, क्योंकि टीम को घरेलू सीरीज में आखिरी हार इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ ही मिली थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser