  India (IND) Vs Australia (AUS) Adelaide Boxing Day Test 2020; 27000 Visitors Per Day Allowed For Day Night Test

भारत -ऑस्ट्रेलिया टेस्ट में फैन्स की इंट्री:सीरीज के पहले टेस्ट में 27000 और बॉक्सिंग टेस्ट में 25000 दर्शकों को अनुमति

सिडनी19 मिनट पहले
टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर तीन-वनडे, इतने ही टी-20 और चार टेस्ट मैच खेलना है। पहला वनडे मैच 27 नवंबर को सिडनी में है।

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच पहले टेस्ट में 27000 दर्शक मैच रोजाना देख सकेंगे। पहला टेस्ट एडिलेड में 17 से 21 दिसंबर तक खेला जाना है। ये डे नाइट होगा। ऑस्ट्रेलिया सरकार ने इस स्टेडियम में 50 प्रतिशत दर्शकों को देखने की अनुमति दी गई है। इस स्टेडियम में 54000 दर्शक एक साथ मैच देख सकते हैं।

कोरोना की वजह से हुए लॉकडाउन के बाद टीम इंडिया का पहला अंतरराष्ट्रीय दौरा है। कोरोना के बीच इंडिया और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच यह पहला अंतरराष्ट्रीय टेस्ट मैच भी है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने एडिलेड में चार डे नाइट टेस्ट मैच खेले हैं। सभी में उसे जीत मिली है। न्यूजीलैंड, साउथ अफ्रीका, इंग्लैंड और पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने यहां पर डे नाइट टेस्ट खेला है। वहीं टीम इंडिया ने अब तक केवल एक डे नाइट टेस्ट मैच बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ कोलकाता में खेली है। टीम इंडिया को इसमें जीत मिली है।

चार टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज से पहले टीम इंडिया को तीन वनडे और तीन टी-20 मैच भी खेलना है। पहला वनडे मैच 27 नवंबर को सिडनी में है। जबकि दूसरा वनडे सिडनी में ही 29 नंवबर और तीसरा वनडे 2 दिसंबर को कैनबरा में है। जबकि पहला टी-20 मैच 4 दिसंबर को कैनबरा में, दूसरा 6 को और तीसरा 8 दिसंबर को सिडनी में खेला जाना है।

बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट में 25,000 फैन्स को इंट्री

क्रिसमस के बाद पहले हफ्ते में बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट शुरू होगा। इसमें 25,000 फैन्स रोज मैच देख सकते हैं। इस स्टेडियम की दर्शक क्षमता एक लाख है। फैन्स की सुरक्षित एंट्री को लेकर विक्टोरियन गवर्नमेंट और मेलबोर्न क्रिकेट क्लब मिलकर कोविड सुरक्षा प्लान तैयार करेंगे।

