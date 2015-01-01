पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिडनीएक घंटा पहले
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाज स्टीव स्मिथ को पिछली सीरीज में इंग्लैंड के जोफ्रा आर्चर और न्यूजीलैंड के नील वैग्नर ने शॉर्ट बॉल पर परेशान किया था। (फाइल फोटो)
  • बिना विराट कोहली के भारत, स्टीव स्मिथ और डेविड वॉर्नर के बिना आस्ट्रेलिया जैसा : लॉसन
  • पहला टेस्ट मैच खेलने के बाद अपने पहले बच्चे के जन्म के लिए स्वदेश लौटेंगे कोहली

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के असिस्टेंट कोच एंड्रयू मैकडोनाल्ड ने रविवार को भारतीय बॉलर्स को स्टीव स्मिथ के खिलाफ शॉट बॉल न करने की सलाह दी। उन्होंने कहा कि बाउंसर स्मिथ की कमजोरी नहीं है। ऐसे में अगर भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज इस प्लान पर अमल करते हैं, तो इससे उन्हें कोई फायदा नहीं होगा।

टीम इंडिया ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 3 वन-डे, 3 टी-20 और 4 टेस्ट मैच की सीरीज खेलने ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंच चुकी है और फिलहाल सिडनी में क्वारैंटाइन है। टीम इंडिया के दौरे की शुरु 27 नवंबर को वन-डे मैच से होगी।

दोनों के बीच होगा शानदार मुकाबला
न्यूजी एजेंसी के मुताबिक, उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे नहीं लगता कि शॉर्ट-बॉल स्मिथ की कमजोरी है। वह एक शानदार बल्लेबाज हैं। मुझे लगता है कि भारतीय गेंदबाज शुरुआत बाउंसर से ही करेंगे, लेकिन बाद में वे अपने प्लान के मुताबिक उनको आउट करने की कोशिश करेंगे। भारतीय गेंदबाजों ने ऐसा पहले भी किया है और वे टेस्ट मैचों में अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में यह मुकाबला देखने लायक होगा।

आर्चर के खिलाफ शुरू में स्मिथ पर दबाव था
मैकडोनाल्ड ने कहा कि मुझे पता है कि टेस्ट मैच में वह जोफ्रा आर्चर के खिलाफ स्मिथ पर दबाव था, लेकिन बाद में वापसी करते हुए उन्होंने रन बनाए। वन-डे के साथ टी-20 क्रिकेट भी स्मिथ ने अपोजिशन की शॉर्ट बॉल के खिलाफ अच्छे रन बनाए। ऐसे में शॉर्ट बॉल को कमजोरी के रूप में न देखें, लेकिन अगर वे चाहें तो वे ऐसी गेंदबाजी कर सकते हैं।

एशेज के दौरान हेलमेट पर लगी थी बॉल
पिछले साल एशेज सीरीज के दौरान जोफ्रा आर्चर ने स्मिथ को शॉट बॉल पर काफी परेशान किया था। उनकी एक बॉल स्मिथ के हेलमेट पर जाकर लगी थी। इसके बाद न्यूजीलैंड के नील वैग्नर ने भी उनको इसी तरह निशाना बनाया था। इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ हाल ही में खेली गई वन-डे सीरीज में भी स्मिथ नहीं खेल पाए थे, क्योंकि नेट्स में प्रैक्टिस के दौरान हेलमेट पर बॉल लग गई थी। राजस्थान रॉयल्स के लिए भी IPL 2020 में वे 3 अर्धशतक के साथ 14 पारियों में महज 311 रन बना सके हैं।

टेस्ट में स्मिथ का औसत लाजवाब
टेस्ट मैचों में स्टीव स्मिथ का औसत शानदार है। उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए अब तक कुल 73 टेस्ट मैच खेले हैं। उन्होंने 62.84 की औसत से 7227 रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने 26 शतक और 29 अर्धशतक लगाए हैं। पिछली बार जब भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया का दौरा किया था, तो स्मिथ और डेविड वॉर्नर की गैर-मौजूदगी में भारत ने 2-1 से सीरीज अपने नाम की थी।

बिना कोहली के भारत कमजोर : लॉसन
पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई तेज गेंदबाज जियोफ लॉसन ने सिडनी मॉर्निंग हेराल्ड के लिए अपने कॉलम में लिखा, "कोहली के बिना भारतीय टीम वैसी ही होगी, जैसी कि आस्ट्रेलियाई टीम स्टीव स्मिथ और डेविड वॉर्नर के बिना थी। वह ना केवल रन बनाते हैं बल्कि वह पूरी टीम पर से मानसिक दबाव कम करते हैं।"

कोहली ने टेस्ट में अब तक 53.62 की औसत से 7240 रन बनाए हैं और वह स्मिथ के बाद काफी लंबे समय से आईसीसी रैंकिंग में टॉप रैंकिंग के बल्लेबाज हैं। कोहली की कप्तानी में भारत ने पिछली बार आस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर 71 साल बाद पहली बार टेस्ट सीरीज जीती थी।

बच्चे के जन्म के लिए दौरा बीच में छोड़ेंगे विराट
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर जाएंगे। विराट और अनुष्का की शादी 11 दिसंबर 2017 को इटली में हुई थी। कोहली ने अगस्त में ट्वीट किया था- जनवरी 2021 में हम दो से तीन हो जाएंगे।

