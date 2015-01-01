पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • India Tour Of Australia 2020 Australia Opener David Warner Supports India Captain Virat Kohli’s Paternity Leave

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोहली को वॉर्नर का साथ:ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ओपनर ने कहा- विराट का फैसला सही, रहाणे में टीम को संभालने की क्षमता

सिडनी25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ओपनर डेविड वॉर्नर ने परिवार के लिए विराट कोहली के बीच दौरे से भारत लौटने के फैसले का समर्थन किया है। (फाइल फोटो)

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट के बाद भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली के पैटरनिटी लीव पर जाने को लेकर इन दिनों काफी चर्चा हो रही है। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ओपनर डेविड वॉर्नर ने इस मामले में कोहली का समर्थन किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि विराट ने अपने पहले बच्चे के जन्म के वक्त पत्नी के साथ रहने का फैसला किया है। यह एकदम सही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी गैर-मौजूदगी में अजिंक्य रहाणे टीम को संभाल सकते हैं। उनमें टीम को संभालने की क्षमता है। उनके पास अच्छा क्रिकेटिंग ब्रेन है, जिससे वे विराट की तरह ही टीम को लीड कर सकते हैं।

कोहली-रहाणे एक-दूसरे से बिल्कुल अलग
वार्नर ने कोहली और रहाणे को एक-दूसरे का पूरक बताते हुए कहा कि निश्चित रूप से विराट की कमी खलेगी। वह एक शानदार खिलाड़ी हैं। रहाणे बहुत शांत हैं और बहुत ही अच्छी अप्रोच के साथ आते हैं। मिडिल ऑर्डर में वे टीम को मजबूती प्रदान करते हैं।

रिटायरमेंट के संकेत भी दिए
वॉर्नर ने कहा कि हाल में ही मैं 34 साल का हो गया हूं। जब आप 30 की उम्र से ज्यादा हो जाते हैं, तो इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में आपके दिन गिनती के ही बचते हैं। ऐसे में अब मैं समझदारी भरी क्रिकेट खेलना चाहता हूं।

बायो-बबल पर भी बोले वॉर्नर
वॉर्नर ने कहा कि आजकल किसी भी टूर पर क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड की अनिवार्यता रहती है। जब आप कैलेंडर देखते हैं, तो पाते हैं कि क्रिकेट का शेड्यूल बहुत ही बिजी है। ऐसे में परिवार के साथ भी आप कम समय बिता पाते हैं। ऐसे होटल में 14 दिन का क्वारैंटाइन और भी चुनौतीपूर्ण हो जाता है।

वॉर्नर ने कहा कि मैं अपने परिवार को ऐसे हालात में अपने साथ नहीं रख सकता, जहां मेरे 3 बच्चे और पत्नी 14 दिन एक ही कमरे में क्वारैंटाइन रहे।

टीम इंडिया का ऑस्ट्रेलिया शेड्यूल

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें